Section Partners Raises $189 Million

Section Partners, a multi-strategy investment firm that makes structured and direct investments in late-stage, venture-backed technology companies, announced today the closing of two additional funds, Section Capital V, LP and Section Ventures II, LP. Commitments to these funds and a parallel co-investment vehicle (collectively, the "Funds") total $189 million, representing strong support from Section Partners' longstanding limited partners and several new investors. Section Partners (the "Firm") will use the capital to expand its business providing personal financing solutions to founders and other stockholders and growth capital to venture-backed companies.

Section Capital V, LP and a parallel co-investment fund (collectively, "Fund V") primarily make investments in structured transactions with individual stockholders of late-stage, venture-backed companies. Fund V also makes direct equity investments in venture-backed companies, through both primary and secondary transactions, alongside a dedicated equity co-investment fund, Section Ventures II, LP ("SV II"). The Firm serves as a trusted partner to late-stage, venture-backed companies by providing personal financing solutions to stockholders, purchasing secondary shares, and participating in pre-IPO, primary financings.

Since inception in 2014, Section Partners has invested in or completed transactions with stockholders of over 80 companies. 37 Section Partners' portfolio companies have completed liquidity events, including Airbnb, CrowdStrike, DocuSign, Figure Technologies, GitHub, Heartflow, Klarna, MongoDB, OneMedical, Palantir, Pinterest, Uber, and Upwork.1

Section Partners is led by Dave Crowder and Solomon Lee. Dave has over 30 years of Silicon Valley experience in venture capital and technology investment banking, including as a co-founding partner of Thomas Weisel Venture Partners and Thomas Weisel Partners and as a senior tech banker at Montgomery Securities. Solomon Lee joined Section Partners in 2024 after spending nearly a decade in the Technology Investment Banking group of Morgan Stanley in Menlo Park, CA, leading M&A advisory and equity and debt financings for top enterprise software companies. Three additional investment professionals joined the Section Partners team in the last year, further bolstering the Firm's sourcing and deal execution capabilities.

"The closing of Fund V and SV II mark another milestone for our firm and investors," commented Dave Crowder, Managing Partner and Founder of Section Partners. "We remain focused on pursuing investments in compelling companies that exhibit exceptional revenue scale, topline growth, and multiple paths to liquidity." Solomon Lee added, "This new capital positions Section Partners to continue to build our franchise in providing creative capital solutions to founders, executives, and employees and the companies they are building."

Section Partners is a multi-strategy investment firm that delivers attractive risk-adjusted returns through structured and direct investments in late-stage, venture-backed technology companies. Section Partners' flagship fund is a private credit strategy that provides investors with downside protection, contractual base returns, equity upside, and tax-efficiency through a proprietary structure. Founded in 2014 and based in Palo Alto, CA, Section Partners manages funds with over $575 million in committed capital. For more information, visit www.sectionpartners.com.

1 The companies identified do not represent all the portfolio companies of funds managed by Section Partners. The reader should not assume that the investments identified were or will be profitable.

