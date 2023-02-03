Sectional Doors Market to Reach $8.5 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 4.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth in the manufacturing sector has largely been aided by the rising demand for manufactured goods, which is a direct result of the rising purchasing power of people around the world. Moreover, the rapid rise in urbanization and improving economic conditions of the masses is increasing the number of cars on the roads, eventually driving the need for parking garages. Such factors drives the growth of the global sectional doors market

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Sectional Doors Market by Material (Aluminum, Steel, PVC, Fiberglass, and Others), Application (Exterior, and Interior), and End User (Residential, and Non-Residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031." According to the report, the sectional doors market size was valued at $5,351.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $8,593.9 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.



Download Free Sample Report (254 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10094

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

The growth of the manufacturing sector in emerging economies is also attributable to the various industrial development programs implemented by the government of their respective countries. Since the manufacturing facilities utilize sectional doors owing to their ability to cover a large opening, the rise in the number of these facilities is anticipated to drive the demand for sectional doors. Moreover, sectional doors are vastly used as garage doors; thus, the rising number of vehicles across the globe is projected to favorably impact the sectional doors market. Increasing demand for consumer and industrial items, such as consumer durables, packaging materials, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and numerous others, has led to a boom in the manufacturing sector, especially in emerging economies provides lucrative growth opportunities for the sectional doors market growth.

Covid-19 scenario-

The sectional doors market was severely hampered during the lockdown period owning to the outbreak of COVID-19. The doors manufacturing sector were most affected. However, the market recovered by the end of 2021.

However, the global market for sectional doors has recovered slowly and steadily.

The steel segment to maintain its dominance in 2021

On the basis of materials, the market is segmented into aluminum, steel, PVC, fiberglass, and others. Among these, the steel segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, owing to its high strength, and durability. The steel being a highly ductile metal offers manufacturers the ability to create complex, intricate, and artistic designs on sectional doors. Furthermore, sectional steel doors can initially be more expensive, but the lesser number of repairs or faults makes it a cost-effective option in the long run. Such advantages of steel sectional doors are anticipated to positively influence market growth.

Buy this Research Report @ https://bit.ly/3HzoECm

The exterior was largest segment based on revenue in 2021

on the basis of exterior and interior, the exterior segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, owing to high demand from non-residential users. With the growth in globalization, and the increase in disposable income of the masses, a substantial rise in the number of homes, shops, factories, and warehouses can be witnessed; thereby, providing opportunities for growth for the sectional doors market.

Europe garnered the major share in 2021-

Europe region was the largest contributor to the sectional doors market revenue in 2021 and LAMEA is expected to grow by a high CAGR during the forecast period. The sectional doors are vastly used by industrial and commercial buildings including parking garages, as these doors do not cause any obstruction of the work area in addition to looking elegant. Therefore, increase in the number of industrial and commercial facilities is expected to positively influence the sectional doors market in the region.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10094

Leading Market Players-

Assa Abloy Group

Avians Innovations Technology Pvt. Ltd

Hormann Group

Novoferm Group

The report analyzes these key players in the global sectional doors market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Trending Reports in Sectional Doors Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):



Global doors market size was valued at $124.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $206.6 billion by 2031.



Global hollow metal doors market size was valued at $15.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $26.1 billion by 2031.



Global fiberglass doors market is projected to reach $30.2 billion by 2031.

The Middle East Africa APAC and South America sectional doors market is projected to reach $2,139.5 million by 2031.



Global windows and doors market is expected to reach $354,483.6million by 2030.



Global fire-rated doors market size is expected to reach $60,129 million in 2027.

India interior doors market is projected to reach $9,934.0 million by 2031.



Acoustic doors market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031



Premium High Security Doors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.



Automatic Industrial Doors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/construction-and-manufacturing

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research