Sector Lead Pioneers Africa's First Zero Waste Green Smart Sustainable Federal Capital Territory

19 Jun, 2023

FCT, Nigeria and BERLIN, June 19, 2023

In a world grappling with the dual challenges of waste management and sustainable energy generation, SECTOR LEAD LLC, a visionary innovative company, has embarked on a groundbreaking waste to energy initiative in Nigeria. With its Innovative waste to energy project, SECTOR LEAD is set to transform the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja into Africa's first zero-waste green smart sustainable hub.

Nigeria, like many developing countries, faces significant waste management challenges. Rapid urbanization, population growth, and changing consumption patterns have led to an increase in waste generation, overwhelming existing waste management infrastructure. Furthermore, Nigeria, like many African nations, struggles to meet its energy demands. The need for sustainable solutions that address both waste management and energy production is paramount. SECTOR LEAD is set to tackle these interconnected challenges through its innovative waste to energy initiative.

In a statement from GREENPLINTH AFRICA, Strategic Partners to SECTOR LEAD, the Waste to Energy Initiative is a national project, programmed for Abuja and the 36 states of the federation.

SECTOR LEAD is championing innovative waste management in Nigeria; with a combo of technologies, this initiative holds tremendous promises, offering a tangible solution to waste management challenges, while simultaneously contributing to Nigeria's energy transition and sustainable development goals.

According to Mr. Adedayo Mustapha, Chief Executive Officer of SECTOR LEAD, the company is well prepared to revolutionize the waste management landscape in Nigeria through its Innovative Waste to Energy Project. SECTOR LEAD is ready to implement this initiative which aims to transform the nation's abundant waste resources into clean energy across Nigeria, starting with Abuja.

The Abuja project will deliver an innovative system for waste management, to better the environment, and create value for all waste generated, including the production of a minimum 50 Megawatts of clean electricity, and the pioneering of The First Zero Waste Green Smart Sustainable Federal Capital Territory in Africa. The project holds significant benefits for the FCT and serves as a model for sustainable development across Africa.

The Director General of Nigeria's National Council on Climate Change, Dr. Salisu Dahiru, also expressed optimism about its potential impact. He stated, "This transformative project represents a significant milestone in Nigeria's journey towards sustainable development and Net Zero. By harnessing the power of waste, we can address pressing environmental challenges while creating a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous future for all Nigerians." Speaking further, he revealed that Nigeria is currently at the forefront of regulating Methane Emissions in Africa. "This project has a lot of Methane-to-Market potential that will be of great economic benefit to the project's promoters, investors and Nigeria. The investment opportunities in this project are enormous," he concluded.

More news releases in similar topics

