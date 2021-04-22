SectorSeven Achieves R2:2013 Recertification

ALEXANDRIA, Minn., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SectorSeven LLC, a global provider of wireless telecom handsets and related devices, announced today that its main operating facility in Alexandria, Minnesota has been recertified for the Responsible Recycling (R2:2013) program. This R2 certification is accredited by a third-party governing body and provides a common set of processes, safety measures, and documentation requirements for businesses that repair, resale and recycle used electronics. R2 is rigorously and independently audited, emphasizing quality, safety, and transparency.

With R2 recertification, SectorSeven customers and partners can continue to have confidence that used and end-of-life electronic equipment purchased from the Company is appropriately managed in a manner that is environmentally responsible, protective of the health and safety of workers and the public, and data-secure for all media devices. Recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as an accredited certification standard, R2:2013 requires strict accountability for environmental, health and safety practices. Certification also requires tracking and downstream accountability and prohibits e-waste from being mishandled or illegally exported. Facility security, mandatory employee background checks, and the highest industry standards for data destruction and sanitization of data sensitive devices are also included.

SectorSeven is also accredited for the ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certification programs. These quality and safety certifications provide the Company's customers the added comfort that SectorSeven products and services will meet the industry's highest quality and safety standards.

Eric Baxter, President and Chief Operating Officer, said, "The R2 recertification is another major milestone for our business. It is a result of the continued quality focus of our Alexandria team and their efforts to exceed the highest industry standards for data security and responsible recycling. Their ongoing commitment to protect our customers, suppliers and the environment is a critical component of the dramatic growth and success SectorSeven has enjoyed in recent years."

About SectorSeven

SectorSeven is a global telecommunications solutions provider focused on mobile devices, software, services, and related products. Founded by a team of wireless industry veterans, SectorSeven is advancing the adoption of mobile devices and bridging the digital divide by providing access to high quality, tested and certified iconic devices. SectorSeven is a Samsung Authorized Handset Distributor and an Authorized Reseller of Samsung Certified Pre-Owned devices. SectorSeven's R2, and ISO certified operations and distribution center is located in Alexandria, MN. For more information, refer to www.sectorseven.com.

