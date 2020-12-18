SectorSeven Announces Expanded Smartphone Distribution Partnership With Samsung

ALEXANDRIA, Minn., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SectorSeven LLC, a leading online retailer of Samsung Certified Pre-Owned ("CPO") smartphones, has expanded its distribution relationship with Samsung to now include the sale of brand-new smartphones. The new agreement enables SectorSeven to market a line of brand-new Samsung smartphones, including unlocked versions of the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G. The expanded relationship reflects SectorSeven's success in recent years as an online sales channel for Samsung CPO devices.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Samsung to provide consumers a robust offering of brand-new and CPO Samsung smartphones" said Brian Schuchman, Founder and CEO of SectorSeven. "Our expanding relationship with Samsung further reinforces our commitments to quality and providing consumers with iconic smartphones at affordable prices. We are excited to add the unlocked versions of the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G to our portfolio of devices."

SectorSeven is offering brand new Samsung and CPO smartphones via its online channels. All Samsung CPO phones go through a detailed, top-down inspection of every feature and function by the same engineers who build Samsung new phones. Samsung CPO phones sold come with a new charger, a new set of headphones and a one-year warranty.

About SectorSeven

SectorSeven LLC is a global telecommunications solutions provider focused on mobile devices, software, services, and related products. Founded by a team of wireless industry veterans, SectorSeven is advancing the adoption of mobile devices and bridging the digital divide by providing access to high quality, tested and certified iconic devices. SectorSeven is a Samsung Authorized Handset Distributor and an Authorized Reseller of Samsung Certified Pre-Owned devices. SectorSeven's OHSAS, R2, and ISO certified operations and distribution center is located in Alexandria, MN. For more information, please go to www.sectorseven.com.

