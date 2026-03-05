Sectra acquires Oxipit, advancing autonomous AI capabilities in diagnostic imaging

LINKÖPING, Sweden, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has entered into an agreement to acquire Oxipit, UAB, a Lithuanian company specializing in AI-based solutions for radiology. Oxipit holds the first CE Class IIB certification for autonomous AI in chest X-ray analysis. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed during March 2026.

Most AI in radiology today acts as decision support, flagging findings, suggesting measurements, or assisting prioritization. These tools support radiologists but do not replace any part of the reporting process. Autonomous AI represents a different model. It is developed and validated to independently complete a specific diagnostic task under controlled clinical conditions. The scope of autonomy is clearly defined, performance thresholds are rigorously validated, and use is governed by regulatory approval.

Oxipit's ChestLink is a leading example of this autonomous approach. Within its defined clinical scope, it is designed to automatically identify and clear high-confidence normal chest X-ray examinations from the radiologist's worklist. This allows radiologists to focus their expertise on cases with a higher probability of disease. By safely reducing routine workload, this model directly addresses the growing challenge of rising imaging volumes and persistent workforce constraints, while operating under rigorously validated safety thresholds. ChestLink holds CE Class IIb certification*, reflecting the elevated regulatory and clinical validation standards required for autonomous AI applications in healthcare.

ChestLink is already available through Sectra Amplifier Marketplace for AI, supporting seamless integration into existing radiology workflows.

"The ability to autonomously clear high-confidence normal cases mark a transformative step for radiology. By combining clinical confidence with intelligent automation, we can expand capacity, reduce radiologist workload, and generate substantial financial benefits through higher productivity and lower cost. We look forward to continuing to sell Oxipit products in Europe and advancing the necessary regulatory approvals to bring it to more markets worldwide," says Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO of Sectra.

Oxipit was founded in 2017 and has developed a portfolio of CE-marked AI solutions for radiology spanning chest X-ray, CT, and musculoskeletal imaging. The solutions are currently deployed across multiple markets internationally.

The Oxipit team will operate as a dedicated AI development center within Sectra's Imaging IT Solutions operating area. Alongside Sectra's own capabilities, Sectra's Amplifier service will remain an open, vendor-neutral ecosystem, providing healthcare providers access to AI applications from a wide range of vetted partners.

The acquisition will be financed using Sectra's own funds and comprises an upfront cash consideration and an additional contingent consideration linked to commercial and regulatory milestones. Financial terms are not disclosed. The acquisition is not expected to have any material impact on the Sectra Group's sales and operating profit for the current year.

* CE class IIb certification confirms compliance with EU medical device regulations and permits commercialization within the EEA.

