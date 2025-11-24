Sectra at RSNA 2025: Supporting subspecialty workflows and photon-counting CT at the workstation to reduce burnout risk and improve patient care

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's Radiological Society of North America's annual meeting (RSNA), international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will present new developments designed to make radiology workflows even more efficient, not least by deep integration with AI. Sectra will showcase its entire enterprise imaging solution that provides a unified platform for all imaging needs-while offering unique CT features, subspecialty-specific workflows, and seamless AI adoption that help radiologists work efficiently and maintain diagnostic precision.

Isaac Zaworski, President of Sectra Inc., says:

"Radiologists are drowning in complexity-they need tools that simplify, not add more layers. With integrated photon-counting CT, AI-powered reporting, and subspecialty workflows built into the workstation, Sectra is delivering solutions that don't just reduce strain-they transform diagnostic speed and accuracy. At RSNA 2025, we're showcasing what it means to put radiologists back in control, while pushing patient care to new levels."

In booth #8113, Sectra will showcase its complete enterprise imaging portfolio comprised of diagnostic modules (radiology, cardiology, pathology, orthopaedics, ophthalmology, and genomics), with its VNA and PACS at its core. In the latest KLAS report for customer satisfaction, Sectra's PACS was placed first for the 12th consecutive year and the KLAS Research surveys indicate that Sectra is the preferred choice among large US customers, with almost twice the rate of the second-ranked vendor. The enterprise imaging solution is delivered as a Software as a Service, independently audited and certified for cloud security by the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA).

Selected highlights featured at Sectra's booth #8113 at RSNA include:

Sectra's integrated reporting : New AI features in reporting to remove manual steps. Radiologists can dictate freely and automatically generate formatted impressions directly in the report, allowing for focus on diagnostics rather than documentation.

: New AI features in reporting to remove manual steps. Radiologists can dictate freely and automatically generate formatted impressions directly in the report, allowing for focus on diagnostics rather than documentation. Sectra's AI solutions : AI as a Service to accelerate adoption of AI in efficient clinical workflows. Healthcare providers can buy, activate and use validated algorithms quickly, allowing them to realize value from AI sooner.

: AI as a Service to accelerate adoption of AI in efficient clinical workflows. Healthcare providers can buy, activate and use validated algorithms quickly, allowing them to realize value from AI sooner. Sectra's PACS integrated photon-counting CT support: Integrated PCCT post-processing in the diagnostic application to deliver superior image clarity, lower patient radiation dose, and accelerate acquisition, allowing radiologists to diagnose confidently while streamlining workflow.

Integrated PCCT post-processing in the diagnostic application to deliver superior image clarity, lower patient radiation dose, and accelerate acquisition, allowing radiologists to diagnose confidently while streamlining workflow. Sectra's integrated clinical education portal : Sectra Education Portal to enhance learning for radiologists and radiographers. It provides a realistic imaging training environment with a diagnostic toolbox and access to personal or shared case libraries, supporting continuous skill development.

: Sectra Education Portal to enhance learning for radiologists and radiographers. It provides a realistic imaging training environment with a diagnostic toolbox and access to personal or shared case libraries, supporting continuous skill development. Sectra Enterprise Research: A multi-modality solution that streamlines clinical research with cohort management, batch anonymization, and full clinical functionality-delivered as a cost-efficient and secure Software as a Service.

Book your meeting with Sectra at RSNA

Visit booth #8113 to experience Sectra's complete enterprise imaging offering. Discuss the latest developments and ongoing projects with over 80 solution specialists, product experts, and executives from Sectra. Read more and book a meeting>>

