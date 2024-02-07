SECTRA CONTINUES ITS WINNING STREAK OF GLOBAL CUSTOMER SATISFACTION WITH 5 BEST IN KLAS AWARDS IN 2024

SHELTON, Conn., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has won five Best in KLAS awards for its radiology module for enterprise imaging, Sectra PACS. This is the eleventh consecutive year in the US and fifth in Canada that Sectra has been ranked number one in customer satisfaction. Additionally, the new KLAS European categories resulted in Sectra wins for Northern and Southern Europe. The awards are given by the healthcare IT data and insights company KLAS Research.

Sectra's Best In KLAS awards 2024

"These awards showcase our excellent employees who continuously go above and beyond to meet customer needs. Over the past year, we have restructured our organization into teams to ensure consistent and knowledgeable guidance throughout the sales, implementation, and support phases of the customer journey. This, along with product offerings that reduce IT costs, increase security, and grow with our users' enterprise imaging requirements, has solidified our success," says Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions.

Sectra 2024 Best in KLAS honors include US Large PACS, US Small PACS, PACS Global (Canada), PACS Global (Northern Europe), and PACS Global (Southern Europe).

The first Sectra PACS installation was in Sweden in 1993, and now, the company has more than 2,500 sites worldwide. The radiology module is an integral part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution, also comprising VNA and imaging modules for cardiology, orthopedics, ophthalmology, and digital pathology in one single system.

Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS shared his thoughts for the 2024 winners:

"At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation. Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024's Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring."

About Sectra

With over 30 years of innovation and more than 2,500 installations around the globe, Sectra is a leading imaging IT provider to health systems worldwide. Sectra offers a complete enterprise solution comprised of imaging modules (radiology, cardiology, pathology, orthopedics, and ophthalmology), and a robust VNA. Over the last consecutive ten years, Sectra has been awarded Best in KLAS for highest customer satisfaction. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

