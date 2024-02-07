Sectra continues its winning streak of global customer satisfaction with 5 Best in KLAS awards in 2024

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELTON, Conn., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has won five Best in KLAS awards for its radiology module for enterprise imaging, Sectra PACS. This is the eleventh consecutive year in the US and fifth in Canada that Sectra has been ranked number one in customer satisfaction. Additionally, the new KLAS European categories resulted in Sectra wins for Northern and Southern Europe. The awards are given by the healthcare IT data and insights company KLAS Research.

To read the US and global reports, visit:

https://klasresearch.com/report/2024-best-in-klas-awards-software-and-services/3413

https://klasresearch.com/report/2024-best-in-klas-awards-global-software/3414

"These awards showcase our excellent employees who continuously go above and beyond to meet customer needs. Over the past year, we have restructured our organization into teams to ensure consistent and knowledgeable guidance throughout the sales, implementation, and support phases of the customer journey. This, along with product offerings that reduce IT costs, increase security, and grow with our users' enterprise imaging requirements, has solidified our success," says Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions.

Sectra 2024 Best in KLAS honors include US Large PACS, US Small PACS, PACS Global (Canada), PACS Global (Northern Europe), and PACS Global (Southern Europe).

The first Sectra PACS installation was in Sweden in 1993, and now, the company has more than 2,500 sites worldwide. The radiology module is an integral part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution, also comprising VNA and imaging modules for cardiology, orthopedics, ophthalmology, and digital pathology in one single system.

Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS shared his thoughts for the 2024 winners:

"At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation. Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024's Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring."

Meet Sectra at ECR and HIMSS 2024

Learn more about Sectra and our enterprise imaging solutions at ECR and HIMSS 2024. Join us at booth #D02 at ECR and booth #3812 at HIMSS for an in-depth exploration of our offerings.

Book a demo at ECR: https://medical.sectra.com/event/ecr-2024/

Book a demo at HIMSS: https://medical.sectra.com/event/himss24/

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2022/2023 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,351 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, +46 (0)705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, +46 (0)708 23 56 10

The following files are available for download: