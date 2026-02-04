SECTRA CONTINUES TO HAVE THE WORLD'S HAPPIEST CUSTOMERS--WINS BEST IN KLAS AWARDS IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST/AFRICA, AND OCEANIA

SHELTON, Conn., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has received seven Best in KLAS awards for its enterprise imaging solution (Sectra PACS). This top spot has been held for 13 consecutive years in the US and seven in Canada. Additionally, Sectra winners include Global PACS categories in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, DACH, Middle East/Africa, and Oceania. The awards are presented by the healthcare IT data and insights company KLAS Research.

Sectra's KLAS Awards 2026

"We value the trust and strong relationships we have built with our customers, and we are pleased to see this reflected in the KLAS scores. Maintaining high satisfaction while transitioning to our cloud-based services requires consistency, close collaboration, and a strong focus on user feedback. This recognition underscores Sectra's unwavering commitment to supporting our customers' daily operations and long-term objectives," says Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President, Sectra AB, and President, Sectra Imaging IT Solutions.

A US Director commented to KLAS Research in October 2025:

"By using Sectra PACS, our productivity went up on day one. Beyond that, we have seen real outcomes; for example, we have expanded more easily, added new hospitals, and launched new service lines, digital pathology being a major one we couldn't do before. We are also moving to the cloud with Sectra PACS, and that opens up even more opportunities. There have been research and development collaborations as well, and we can now do more directly inside Sectra PACS. Our radiology department hardly relies on third-party visualization tools anymore […]"

The first Sectra PACS installation for radiology was in Sweden in 1993. Today, Sectra manages 170 million annual imaging exams worldwide. The award-winning radiology module is an integral part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution, also comprising VNA and imaging modules for pathology, cardiology, orthopedics, ophthalmology, and genomics in one single system.

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2024/2025 fiscal year totaled SEK 3,240 million. Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

About KLAS

KLAS helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering accurate, honest, and impartial vendor performance information. KLAS monitors vendor performance through interviewing thousands of healthcare providers representing healthcare organizations throughout the US and here and there across the globe. KLAS uses a simple methodology to ensure all data and ratings are accurate, honest, and impartial to help create market moving moments. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

