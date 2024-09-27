Sectra enterprise imaging in the cloud to foster collaboration across 150 sites in new Canadian provincial agreement

LINKÖPING, Sweden and MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will provide its enterprise imaging solution Sectra One Cloud across all public hospitals in the province of Québec, Canada. This will enable the healthcare provider to optimize resource sharing and streamline their workflows within radiology, breast imaging and orthopaedics for enhanced and secure patient care in the province.

Québec, Canada's largest province by land area, is home to 9 million residents. The administration of health and social services across the province falls under the responsibility of the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux (MSSS). Comprising more than 150 healthcare sites, the province collectively performs approximately 12 million examinations a year. The solution will offer a consolidated system for the province of Québec, designed to accommodate planned growth as volumes increase and as potential expansion into other specialties is explored.

"I am honored by the trust MSSS Québec has placed in us in helping them enhance patient care across the province. This opportunity represents a significant milestone for Sectra in Canada and highlights our commitment to delivering innovative healthcare solutions. As we enter this exciting phase, we are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead. We will leverage our knowledge in deploying solutions for multi-site health systems to contribute to MSSS Québec's aim of significantly enhancing the quality of care provided in the region," says Nader Soltani, President, Sectra Canada Inc.

The contract of 12 years for Sectra One Cloud was signed in the second quarter of Sectra's 2024/2025 fiscal year and MSSS Québec will initially use the vendor-neutral archive (VNA) and the modules for orthopaedics, breast imaging and radiology, including reporting with voice recognition. The contracted order bookings amount to $405.5M CAD (3.056 billion SEK), of which $401.4M CAD (3.025 billion SEK) is guaranteed. The contract value including options amounts to $477M CAD over 12 years. The contract also comes with an option to extend for 3 years at a total contract amount of approximately $626M CAD for the period of 15 years.

MSSS Québec is currently managing a legal challenge regarding the award of the contract, and, in May, the Superior Court of Québec issued a preliminary decision in favour of MSSS Québec, allowing the project to proceed while the legal process continues.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

About MSSS

The mission of the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux (MSSS) is to maintain, improve and restore the health and well-being of the Québec population by providing access to a range of integrated and quality health and social services, thereby contributing to the social and economic development of Québec.

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2023/2024 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,964 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

