Sectra showcases MCP-powered AI innovations to accelerate enterprise imaging at HIMSS

LINKÖPING, Sweden, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will showcase AI-driven solutions and Model Context Protocol (MCP)-powered prototypes at HIMSS 2026 designed to automate workflows and reduce operational complexity. By focusing on system consolidation, interoperability, seamless AI integration, and built-in multi-specialty reporting capabilities, Sectra's solutions accelerate diagnostics, reduce costs, and ease physician workload - enabling faster and better diagnoses.

Sectra will demonstrate MCP, an emerging open standard gaining traction across industries, designed to simplify how AI integrates across enterprise imaging and integrated diagnostics, including genomics. The solution opens the door to a new paradigm for interfacing in medical IT.

By leveraging MCP to power AI-driven interactions and interfaces, Sectra can automate workflows such as modality configuration, user role management, data analysis, and integration setup. This streamlines IT operations, reduces risk, and frees up resources to focus on patient-centered care.

"The future of enterprise imaging isn't about navigating deeper into configuration screens. It's about telling your system what you need and having autonomous agents make it happen: workflow logic, reading lists, site configurations, user provisioning, all in plain language, all executed securely and instantly. That's not a better interface. That's an entirely new operating model for healthcare IT," says Fredrik Gustavsson, CTO at Sectra Imaging IT Solutions.

"At HIMSS, our Operations AI prototype powered by MCP offers an early look at what this means in practice: consistency and scalability across environments without the overhead, and AI that empowers clinical and operational teams to work smarter."

Examples of current and upcoming AI-driven capabilities include:

AI for operations: Automates complex IT tasks using Operations AI powered by MCP, reducing manual effort and improving system efficiency.

AI for workflows: Sectra's Amplifier Services marketplace features +100 validated AI applications for triaging, prioritization, and more, integrated seamlessly into workflows.

AI for diagnostics: Empowers clinicians with tools like lesion segmentation, pathology cell counting, and automated chest X-ray analysis to enhance speed and accuracy.

Empowers clinicians with tools like lesion segmentation, pathology cell counting, and automated chest X-ray analysis to enhance speed and accuracy. Autonomous AI in radiology: With the previosly announced acquisition of Oxipit (closing expected March 2026), Sectra advances its autonomous AI capabilities in diagnostic imaging. Oxipit holds the first CE Class IIb certification for autonomous AI in chest X-ray analysis. This capability allows high-confidence normal cases to be cleared without radiologist review, initially in Europe, unlocking meaningful efficiency gains and cost reductions in healthcare.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified platform for diagnostics needs based on large and unstructured data sets, such as imaging and genomics, enabling seamless collaboration across specialties such as radiology, pathology, genomics, and cardiology. After structuring the data, it is automatically forwarded into the EMR. Its scalable and modular design allows healthcare providers to expand from ology to ology and enterprise to enterprise while lowering operational costs and simplifying the adoption of AI. Learn more about Sectra and why it is top-ranked in "Best in KLAS" .

Visit Sectra at HIMSS

HIMSS attendees are invited to booth #839 to experience Sectra's innovation in action. From MCP-powered prototypes to AI-driven diagnostic tools and the Amplifier marketplace, Sectra representatives will showcase how their solutions can transform workflows, accelerate collaboration, and improve diagnostic outcomes for providers and patients alike.

For further information, please contact: Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0) 705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

