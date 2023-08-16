Sectra signs enterprise imaging contract with one of the larger multi-region healthcare systems in the US

News provided by

Sectra

16 Aug, 2023, 02:58 ET

SHELTON, Conn., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will provide Sectra One Cloud, its enterprise imaging cloud subscription service for diagnostic imaging, to a US based health system serving a multi-million strong patient community.

Sectra will, as the sole imaging IT provider, oversee and deliver the end-to-end infrastructure through a turnkey, fully managed SaaS agreement. Expanding on Sectra's previously implemented solution for Ophthalmology this enterprise imaging solution will initially be leveraged by the health system's Radiology service teams and over time into additional imaging service lines including Pathology, Cardiology and Orthopaedics. The cloud solution will be operated in Microsoft Azure as part of a sub-contract agreement with Microsoft managed by Sectra. 

"Health systems are under tremendous pressure to maintain patient excellence while balancing growing financial and staffing concerns," shared Isaac Zaworski, the President of Sectra, Inc. "Regardless of size or infrastructure challenges, Sectra is focused on driving down the costs and complexity of traditional on-premise solutions with highly scalable, high-performance enterprise imaging solutions as a service. We are thrilled for the opportunity to help this health leader execute a long-term multi-departmental imaging strategy as they focus on growing quality and sustainability in their health system."

The contracted order value for the implementation and use of subscription service until 2033 initially amounts to 227 million dollars, if the full term of the contract is realized, and does not include expansion plans into additional imaging service lines including, Pathology, Cardiology and Orthopaedics. The agreement was signed in June 2023 and is recognized in order bookings for the first quarter of the 2023/2024 fiscal year.

Read more about Sectra One Cloud>>

About Sectra

With 30 years of innovation and more than 2,000 installations around the globe, Sectra is a leading imaging IT provider to health systems worldwide. Sectra offers a complete enterprise solution comprised of imaging modules (radiology, cardiology, pathology, orthopedics, and ophthalmology), and a robust VNA. Over the last ten consecutive years, Sectra has been awarded Best in KLAS for highest customer satisfaction. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

For further information, please contact: 
Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra  AB, 46 (0) 705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Sectra

Also from this source

Sectra publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2022/2023

Sectra publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2022/2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.