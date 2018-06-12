"Together with UMC Utrecht, we have been testing the functionality of automatic upload of all images connected to a case. What impresses me the most is the ease of use and few clicks required," says Konnie Hebeda, Pathologist at Radboud University Medical Center (Radboudumc).

The solution is cloud-based and enables sharing of digital pathology images on a national scale. Being able to easily share pathology images for consultations, revisions and panel discussions will help to reduce lead times, decrease inter-observer variation and improve the overall quality of diagnosis.

The project is the first of its kind in the world and was initiated in 2017 by the Dutch Society for Pathology (NVVP) and the nationwide pathology network Foundation PALGA. It has been implemented by Sectra, together with the subcontractors Deutsche Telekom Healthcare and RAM Infotechnology.

Meet Sectra at Maastricht Pathology 2018

Discuss the project and experience Sectra's digital pathology solution at the Pathology Congress at Maastricht Pathology 2018 in the Netherlands, June 19–22. Book a meeting with Sectra at the congress to learn more.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander

CEO and President

Sectra AB

+46(0)705-23-52-27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh

Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President

Sectra Imaging IT Solutions

+46(0)708-23-56-10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sectra/r/sectra-successfully-completes-unique-nationwide-telepathology-solution-in-the-netherlands,c2545012

The following files are available for download:

http://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-successfully-completes-unique-nationwide-telepathology-solution-in-the-netherlands,c2429576 Sectra successfully completes unique nationwide telepathology solution in the Netherlands

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sectra-successfully-completes-unique-nationwide-telepathology-solution-in-the-netherlands-300664629.html

SOURCE Sectra