Sectra to provide large centralized regional solution for digital pathology in the UK

LINKÖPING, Sweden, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed a five-year contract with North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust for the delivery of a regional digital pathology solution to the Northern Cancer Alliance. The solution will span the ten separate trusts of the consortium and aims to improve cancer care workflows through enabling pathologists to instantly access and share images and information between departments and locations.

"Digital pathology will be an enabler for collaborative working across large geographic areas, streamlining pathology diagnostic decision making, particularly for cancer diagnosis and multidisciplinary team meeting discussions. This represents the biggest and most exciting change to the way Cellular Pathologist work in a generation." says Dr Paul Barrett, histopathologist at County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust and co-clinical lead of the project.

Dr Sonali Natu, histopathologist at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust and the other co-clinical lead of the project, adds "As an integrated health and care system, we need to move away from isolation and head towards integration. This platform will deliver a large part of that ambition for the patients we serve. The digital access to pathology images and digital tools for reviewing them will in the end translate into easier collaboration, more resilient services and improved patient care."

The solution will support 115 pathologists across the trusts, conducting an average of 300,000 examinations a year. Through Sectra's central solution, they will be able to access all pathology images produced by the consortium and get one consolidated view of a patient record from a single interface.

Digital pathology will give the pathologists functionality beyond the microscope. Without the need for physical glass slides, digital access to current and historical images is enabled from anywhere and at any time. The digital solution provides pathologists with assistance at critical decision points, such as grading or doing more precise measurements. It also enables image analysis, which in turn reduces variation and improves the precision of tasks such as cell counting. The digital access further facilitates second opinions, external reading resources, specialist consultations and regional MDT case review meetings.

The trusts within the regional solution will be using PACS based reporting and integrate with multiple local Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS). This could for example facilitate workload balancing across the consortium and equal access to specialists for all patients in the region. The contract extension was signed during the fourth quarter of the fiscal year.

Watch this video to learn more about the regional pathology solution >>

About Sectra's digital pathology solution

Sectra's digital pathology solution includes digital tools which enable the pathologists to make their diagnoses and carry out reporting with higher precision and less time spent per case. It is a complete, vendor-neutral solution for primary diagnostics that includes storage solutions and an advanced review workstation. Watch this video to learn more about how digital pathology can enable increased efficiency and higher precision for the pathologists.

Sectra's pathology solution is part of Sectra's enterprise imaging offering. It provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs, and improves patient outcomes while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution supports the most image-intense departments—radiology, breast imaging, pathology, cardiology and orthopaedics. Being built on the same technical platform, customers can easily extend a departmental solution to create a comprehensive VNA. Read more about Sectra's enterprise imaging solution and why Sectra PACS is "Best in KLAS" at https://medical.sectra.com/.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2018/2019 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,413 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit https://sectra.com/.

