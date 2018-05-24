Sectra Wins PACS Order at Pediatric Orthopedic Hospital

The multi-year agreement consists of Sectra PACS for a full suite of radiology functionality, a zero-footprint viewer, 3D toolset, and integration with the existing Epic EMR. The software will support patient care at both the Dallas and Plano locations.

"Both Sectra and Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children share a focus on improving orthopedic patient outcomes. We look forward to playing a part in the healthcare delivery for children in the greater Dallas area," says Mikael Anden, President of Sectra, Inc.

Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children is a world-renowned leader in the treatment of orthopedic conditions such as scoliosis, clubfoot, hand differences, hip disorders, sports injuries and fractures, as well as certain related arthritic and neurological disorders and learning disorders, such as dyslexia.

About Sectra

With more than 25 years of innovation and 1,700 installations worldwide, Sectra is a leading global provider of imaging IT solutions that support healthcare in achieving patient-centric care. Sectra offers an Enterprise Image Management solution comprising PACS for imaging-intense departments (radiology, pathology, cardiology and orthopedics), VNA, and share and collaborate solutions. Read more about Sectra and why Sectra PACS is "Best in KLAS" for a fifth consecutive year at https://www.sectra.com/medical/ .

