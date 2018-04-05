RAF currently provides radiology services to five outpatient imaging centers, two hospitals, and several outpatient medical practices, including its own Interventional Radiology and Vascular Center. Sectra PACS provides a single platform for all clinicians at RAF to access patient images and information which enables improved efficiencies for image review and collaboration.

"The scalability and enterprise management that the Sectra solution offers is of great importance to us and the future of our practice," says Edwin W. Swager, Chief Executive Officer at Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg. "It was also important to choose a future-proof vendor. Sectra's VNA design and record of demonstrated excellent customer support, high system uptimes and continuous improvements of clinical imaging workflows are good examples of that."

In addition to the enterprise imaging PACS, the five-year agreement encompasses breast imaging, 3D vessel analysis, lesion tracking as well as teaching file software and a business analytics package.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander

CEO and President Sectra AB

+46(0)705-23-52-27

Andrea Sowitch

Vice President of Marketing

Sectra Inc

203-925-0899 ext. 268

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sectra/r/sectra-wins-pacs-order-at-virginia-radiology-group,c2488170

The following files are available for download:

http://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-wins-pacs-order-at-virginia-radiology-group,c2380791 Sectra wins PACS order at Virginia radiology group

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sectra-wins-pacs-order-at-virginia-radiology-group-300625066.html

SOURCE Sectra