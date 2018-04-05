Sectra Wins PACS Order at Virginia Radiology Group

SHELTON, CT, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will install its enterprise imaging PACS at Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg (RAF) in Virginia. The Sectra solution will offer scalability for growth and provide advanced analysis tools for the reading radiologists.
RAF currently provides radiology services to five outpatient imaging centers, two hospitals, and several outpatient medical practices, including its own Interventional Radiology and Vascular Center. Sectra PACS provides a single platform for all clinicians at RAF to access patient images and information which enables improved efficiencies for image review and collaboration.
"The scalability and enterprise management that the Sectra solution offers is of great importance to us and the future of our practice," says Edwin W. Swager, Chief Executive Officer at Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg. "It was also important to choose a future-proof vendor. Sectra's VNA design and record of demonstrated excellent customer support, high system uptimes and continuous improvements of clinical imaging workflows are good examples of that."
In addition to the enterprise imaging PACS, the five-year agreement encompasses breast imaging, 3D vessel analysis, lesion tracking as well as teaching file software and a business analytics package.
