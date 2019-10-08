Sectra Wins Radiology PACS Contract at Marshfield Clinic Health System in Wisconsin

SHELTON, Connecticut, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will install its award-winning PACS at the 7 hospitals and 50 plus outpatient clinics that comprise Marshfield Clinic Health System. The Sectra solution will provide consolidation of all radiology images on a single platform and allow for efficient remote reading by radiologists.

Marshfield Clinic Health System is the largest private group medical practice in Wisconsin with more than 1,200 providers operating out of 50 locations.

"I am very pleased to welcome Marshfield Clinic as a customer. Sectra's solution is designed for health systems with geographically dispersed locations like Marshfield. The images will follow the patients and the physicians will have easy access to them, regardless of their physical location," says Mikael Anden, President of Sectra, Inc.

In addition to Sectra PACS for diagnostic radiology, the multi-year contract signed in September will include Sectra Breast Imaging PACS for mammography workflow, advanced visualization tools and business analytics.

Sectra PACS is optimized for high production environments and supports the goal of shortened report turnaround times, enhanced result distribution workflows, and improved communication between departments. It is a part of Sectra's enterprise imaging offering, which provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs.

Experience Sectra's solution at RSNA

Visit Sectra in booth #6113 at RSNA 2019 to learn more about the complete enterprise imaging offering, with Sectra VNA and our Best-in-KLAS PACS for radiology, pathology and cardiology at its core. Explore how the solutions and latest innovations support radiologists in becoming more efficient and accomplishing more. For RSNA highlights and to book a demo, please visit http://medical.sectra.com/rsna.

About Sectra Imaging IT Solutions

With more than 25 years of innovation and 1,800 installations worldwide, Sectra is a leading global provider of imaging IT solutions that support healthcare in achieving patient-centric care. Sectra offers an enterprise imaging solution comprising PACS for imaging-intense departments (radiology, pathology, cardiology and orthopedics), VNA, and share and collaborate solutions. Read more about Sectra and why Sectra PACS is "Best in KLAS" for a sixth consecutive year at https://medical.sectra.com/.

