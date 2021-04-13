Sectra's VNA and Universal Viewer For All Enterprise Imaging Selected by UC Health

SHELTON, CT, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has contracted with University of California Health (UC Health) to provide the Sectra VNA, universal viewer, and worklist manager to its academic medical centers. UC San Diego Health is the first of the UC Health campuses to order and deploy the Sectra Enterprise Imaging solution of which Sectra will be the cross-departmental workflow engine and long-term archive for all imaging. Additionally, all breast radiologists, surgeons, pathologists, and orthopedists will utilize Sectra for viewing, diagnostics, surgical planning, and collaboration.

UC San Diego Health is one of six academic medical centers that comprise UC Health. They maintain a regional strategy with three hospitals as well as primary and urgent care clinics located throughout the San Diego region. UC Health provides care for 1.8 million patients each year.

"Sectra installed its Breast Imaging solution at UC San Diego Health several years ago and our organizations have developed a strong, trusted relationship. This new contract extends Sectra's solution, enterprise-wide, to support other clinical imaging areas and serve as the backbone for image management and archive across the Health System. We will interface with multiple third parties to deliver a seamless, highly integrated solution," says Anthony Grise, Vice President of Sales at Sectra, Inc.

The contract, signed in March, provides enterprise imaging as a subscription service (Sectra One). This allows for an efficient means of scaling the system as volumes grow and easy expansion into other specialties and new functionality, as it becomes available.

With more than 30 years of innovation and approaching 2,000 installations worldwide, Sectra is a leading global provider of imaging IT solutions that support healthcare in achieving patient-centric care. Sectra offers an enterprise imaging solution comprising PACS for imaging-intense departments (radiology, pathology, cardiology, orthopedics), VNA, and share and collaborate solutions. Sectra is leading the way in digital pathology with multiple, fully digital installations throughout the world. Read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in 'Best in KLAS' at medical.sectra.com/.

