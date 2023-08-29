SecuPi Achieves Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SecuPi today announced that it has successfully achieved Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation.

Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery is a partner integration validation program that intends to increase the customer confidence in partner integrations into BigQuery . As part of this initiative, Google Cloud engineering teams validate partner integrations into BigQuery in a three-phase process - Run a series of data integration tests and compare results against benchmarks, work closely with partners to fill any gaps and refine documentation for our mutual customers.

By earning this designation, SecuPi has proven their product(s) has met a core set of functional and interoperability requirements when integrating with BigQuery.

Being part of the program, SecuPi gets more opportunities to collaborate closely with Google Cloud partner engineering and BigQuery teams to develop joint roadmaps, delivering unique value proposition and data-protection solution to myriad of use cases. The designation follows the introduction of the SecuPi solution earlier this year, which provides customers with comprehensive NIST Standard FPE encryption, fine-grained data access control (ABAC), real-time sensitive data activity monitoring and end-to-end data security enforcement with full Segregation of Duties (SoD) across data stored & processed in Google Cloud. This enables data and compliance teams to fully execute their BigQuery data-driven initiatives while adhering to ever growing security, privacy & sovereignty requirements.

"The Google Cloud Ready-BigQuery designation gives customers confidence that solutions have gone through a formal certification process and will deliver the best possible performance with BigQuery," said Ritika Suri, Director of Technology Partnerships at Google Cloud. "With SecuPi, customers can connect, classify and monitor all of their data and metrics with BigQuery to more easily optimize their business performance."

Our partnership with Google Cloud and achieving the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation demonstrate our on-going commitment to secure Google Cloud customers enabling to lift more sensitive and regulated data sets to the Cloud, says Alon Rosenthal, SecuPi CEO. This partnership enables regulated organizations to fully benefit from Google Cloud capabilities without compromising data security, regulatory requirements, and customers privacy, he adds. SecuPi's distributed self-contained enforcement points including client-side encryption option, coupled with its transparent deployment model provides unmatched data security capabilities seamlessly enforced across Google Cloud and on-premise operations.

SecuPi ( www.secupi.com ) empowers organizations to use data in a secure, compliant and responsible manner. SecuPi's award-winning solution and methodology delivers next-generation data security and privacy compliance for on-prem, cloud, and hybrid environments. SecuPi's centrally managed, consistently applied, transparent, data-centric protection platform is easy and quick to implement and is used by the largest global financial services, insurance, telcos, retailers and more. With Attribute Based Access Control (ABAC), monitoring, User Behavior Analytics (UBA), and privacy enforcement capabilities, organizations gain the controls and flexibility to protect their sensitive data without disrupting ongoing business activity.

