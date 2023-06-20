SecuPi Delivers FPE Encryption, Sovereignty and ABAC for Hybrid Cloud through Google Cloud Marketplace

SecuPi

20 Jun, 2023

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SecuPi, the leading Data Centric Security Platform provider,  announced today its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace. This integration enables  customers of regulated organizations to seamlessly access the SecuPi Data Centric Security  Platform, allowing them to implement end-to-end data protection, de-identification, fine-grained  access control, and column-level FPE encryption/Tokenization across Google Cloud, Hybrid  and Multi-Cloud environments. The platform ensures full Segregation of Duties (SoD) and Data  Access on a need-to-know basis.

This solution enables organizations to de-identify and control access across all Google Cloud  managed data services, including BigQuery and Vertex AI, while maintaining end-to-end  protection of sensitive data and remaining compliant with the strictest financial, federal, telecom  secrecy, sovereignty, privacy, and security regulations.

Google Cloud Marketplace allows users to quickly deploy functional software packages that run  on Google Cloud. Customers can easily start up a familiar software package with services like  Compute Engine or Cloud Storage, with no manual configuration required.

"We are thrilled to welcome SecuPi to Google Cloud Marketplace," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Cloud Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs, Google Cloud. "Now, highly regulated organizations can seamlessly access the information they need all in one place, with end-to-end protection."

The unique benefits of this solution include:

  1. De-Identification (FPE Encryption/Tokenization) and re-identification of sensitive  regulated data within trusted environments (either on-prem, Cross Cloud or within  Confidential Compute).
  2. Format-preserving and Type-preserving encryption preserves the utility and relevance of  protected data for analytics and machine learning use-cases.
  3. Centralized and fine-grained Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) of all sensitive data  across BigQuery, Bigtable, Cloud Spanner, Cloud SQL, etc.
  4. Sensitive Data Activity Monitoring (DAM) with tamper-proof context-rich activity audit  trails.
  5. Segregation of duties between Google Cloud admins and encryption and ABAC  enforcement ensuring clear text data can never be accessed.
  6. A flexible solution with support for Hybrid-Cloud and Multi-Cloud deployments.

The joint solution includes SecuPi components deployed on Google Cloud, delivering a secured  centralized Policy Definition Point (PDP) and secure Policy Enforcement Points (PEPs) that can  be integrated with both Data Producers (such as Kafka, Nifi, Dataproc, and 3rd party ingestion  tools) and Data Consumers (such as Tableau, PowerBI, Qlik Sense, and Cloud-native applications). Hybrid-Cloud and Multi-Cloud Scenarios are fully supported to provide maximum flexibility and freedom of choice to CSPs (Cloud Service Providers).

SecuPi is excited about our collaboration with Google to enhance organizations' cloud data  security while streamlining data and business operations. 

For additional information, explore the SecuPi Marketplace Listing, visit the SecuPi website, or contact us at [email protected].

