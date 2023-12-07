Secura Bio Announces the Addition of Two New Board of Directors Members

News provided by

Secura Bio, Inc.

07 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

SUMMERLIN, Nev., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Secura Bio, Inc. (Secura Bio) - (www.securabio.com), an integrated pharmaceutical company dedicated to the worldwide development and commercialization of impactful oncology therapies, today announces that it has added two members to the board of directors of Secura Bio Holdings, Inc. The new members are Joerg Moeller, MD and Charles (Chip) R. Romp.

Dr Moeller has over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and a proven track record of developing and launching innovative and competitive drugs in various therapeutic areas including oncology and hematology. He was the former Head of Global Research and Development at Bayer Pharmaceuticals and a member of Bayer Pharma´s Executive Committee. Dr. Moeller was most recently the Global Head of Research and Development at LEO Pharma A/S, a leading dermatology company.

"Secura Bio is dedicated to advancing the standard of care in oncology and I am looking forward to working with the executive team under the leadership of Joseph Limber", stated Joerg Moeller, MD.

Charles (Chip) Romp has over 25 years in the pharmaceutical industry with an emphasis on leading commercial organizations in the oncology and hematology space. He spent 12 years at Genentech in a series of sales and marketing roles spanning their oncology/immunology product portfolio. Mr. Romp is currently Executive Vice President, Commercial U.S. at Seagen, Inc. where he is a member of the Executive Committee and oversees its entire Commercial organization.

With his addition to the board, Chip Romp stated, "I am thrilled to join the board of directors and look forward to working with the company's leadership to improve the lives of patients".

"Both Joerg and Chip are welcome additions to the board of directors.  As the company continues to grow organically and through future acquisitions of pharmaceutical assets, we anticipate significant benefit from the input and extensive experience of these two senior executives" stated Joseph M. Limber, President and CEO of Secura Bio.

About Secura Bio, Inc.

Secura Bio is an integrated, commercial-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the worldwide commercialization of significant oncology therapies for physicians and their patients. For more information on Secura Bio, please visit www.securabio.com.

