Secura/Isaac Group & First Financial Network Announce Strategic Alliance

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Secura/Isaac Group and First Financial Network today announced their new Advisory Alliance relationship to provide a single comprehensive suite of services to banks and other financial institutions. The collaboration will help financial institutions reduce risk and optimize their financial positions by providing services including regulatory advice and assistance, loan valuations, loan and asset sale strategies and balance sheet realignment.

Secura/Isaac Group (SIG), a global advisory firm led by former FDIC and Fifth Third Bancorp Chairman William Isaac, helps clients navigate today's complex regulatory landscape and implement important industry initiatives. The team of highly experienced former bankers, regulators and finance executives helps the financial sector address unprecedented challenges brought about by rapid advances in technology, growing cybercrime activity, and a shifting regulatory landscape. This includes providing assistance to banks as they seek additional capital, helping them anticipate regulatory challenges, and developing executable plans during difficult times.

First Financial Network (FFN) is recognized as an industry leader in the preparation, valuation, marketing and sale of commercial, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. FFN is a woman-owned enterprise founded in 1989 in response to the U.S. Savings and Loan Crisis and the formation of the Resolution Trust Corporation (RTC). This unique position of longevity and depth of service affords FFN a perspective learned through five U.S. and global financial crises and economic cycles. Since that time, FFN has defined the loan sale industry, having securely sold billions of dollars in loans and other assets in over 30 countries. FFN's market reach extends to a broad network of qualified purchasers.

Together, SIG and FFN's Advisory Alliance will serve banks, funds and other financial institutions, and domestic and international regulatory agencies.

"I'm delighted to announce this important new alliance," said Bill Isaac, Chairman of Secura/Isaac Group. "We know that financial institutions will benefit from our combined services as they face economic challenges and regulatory pressures. Our firms offer deep expertise, proven success, and special regulatory insights."

"The Secura/Isaac Group and First Financial Network are composed of banking, regulatory and financial veterans with an unmatched depth of experience. Combined, this dynamic team can provide practical regulatory and problem solving to bankers and financial institutions facing challenging environments. We are honored to serve with Secura/Isaac and together, offer a holistic approach to regulatory strategy, loan valuations and loans sales," said Bliss Morris, CEO of First Financial Network.

