Secura/Isaac Group Announces Secura/Isaac Talent, a new Executive Search Firm

Secura/Isaac Talent, dedicated to finding exceptional talent for financial services clients, is the latest brainchild of global advisory firm Secura/Isaac Group

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Secura/Isaac Group, the preeminent global advisory firm serving financial institutions, fintech firms, central banks, and domestic and international regulatory agencies, today announced the launch of Secura/Isaac Talent, an executive search firm dedicated to recruiting exceptional senior-level talent for financial services clients.

Secura/Isaac Talent seeks to connect clients to leaders who can effectively navigate the constantly changing challenges faced by today's financial services sector. The new executive search firm builds upon the strength and expertise of Secura/Isaac Group, led by former FDIC and Fifth Third Bancorp Chair William Isaac. Secura/Isaac Talent brings deep industry expertise, intellectual capital, and unrivaled networks.

Secura/Isaac Talent will be led by CEO Jamie Peretz, who brings over two decades of top-level executive search experience. During her career, Jamie has successfully led hundreds of domestic and international senior-level searches for large and mid-sized financial institutions and private equity firms.

Jamie began her career in executive search with 16 years at KornFerry, where she was a Senior Client Partner in the firm's Global Financial Services practice. Prior to joining Secura/Isaac Talent, Jamie spent 5 years as a partner leading the banking, capital markets, and private equity practices at Westwood Partners, which was a leading executive search boutique serving the financial services industry.

"I am excited to join such a stellar team of professionals who are dedicated to helping organizations operate in a world of change," Jamie said. "Having access to the wealth of knowledge and experience within Secura/Isaac Group's team gives us a head start toward connecting our clients to the best talent in the industry."

Bill Isaac said, "Jamie's deep expertise in the financial services sector made her an obvious choice to lead Secura/Isaac Talent, and we're thrilled to have her. With the addition of this new firm to the Secura/Isaac family, we continue to bring unparalleled services to our clients."

Secura/Isaac Group's team of highly experienced financial executives and former regulators operate at the juncture of strategy and regulatory compliance to help clients navigate today's rapidly evolving corporate and regulatory environments. Secura/Isaac Talent is perfectly positioned to connect clients to highly experienced, top-quality leaders who meet the demands of today's environment.

Secura/Isaac Group also connects Secura/Isaac Talent to Blue SaaS Solutions, a Secura/Isaac company providing high-tech advice and support to help financial services clients design, purchase and implement enterprise software. Together, the Secura/Isaac family combines professional knowledge and networks to produce a vast base of highly specialized expertise.

About Secura/Isaac Group

Secura/Isaac Group, a global advisory firm led by former FDIC and Fifth Third Bancorp Chairman William Isaac, is the preeminent strategic advisor and partner of choice for financial institutions, non-banks, FinTech firms, central banks, and domestic and international regulatory agencies.

Drawing on extensive financial industry experience, regulatory expertise, and senior executive and regulatory relationships, the firm's team of former regulators and financial executives helps the financial services sector address unprecedented challenges brought about by a global pandemic; rapid advances in technology; cybercrime and a shifting regulatory landscape.

More information can be found at www.securaisaac.com

