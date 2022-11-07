Secura/Isaac Group Welcomes Alan I. Rothenberg as Senior Executive Advisor

Global advisory firm adds renowned banker and attorney and establishes West Coast presence; Rothenberg is founder and Chairman of 1st Century Bank and former President of the U.S. Soccer Federation

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Secura/Isaac Group (SIG), the preeminent global advisory firm serving financial institutions, is pleased to announce that Alan Rothenberg, founder and Chairman of 1st Century Bank, now a division of MidFirst Bank, will join the firm as Senior Executive Advisor. Mr. Rothenberg brings nearly 60 years of professional experience spanning the worlds of banking, law, sports, and community involvement.

Mr. Rothenberg's considerable experience will bolster the firm's ability to offer comprehensive guidance to help organizations navigate today's rapidly changing regulatory landscape.

Led by former FDIC and Fifth Third Bancorp Chairman William Isaac, Secura/Isaac Group is a strategic advisory firm specializing in governance, risk management, regulatory compliance, financial crime prevention and detection, strategic planning, information governance, technology and cybersecurity, independent monitoring services, and resolution and restructuring services.

William Isaac, Chairman of Secura/Isaac Group said, "We are delighted to welcome Alan to the team. His expertise in several different industries and his deep commitment to his community made him a perfect fit for our team as we expand and develop."

"Secura/Isaac Group's team possesses an unparalleled collection of knowledge and experience," said Mr. Rothenberg. "I look forward to connecting the services offered by this stellar firm to organizations on the West Coast."

Storied Career in Banking, Law, Sports and Entertainment

In addition to founding 1st Century Bank, Mr. Rothenberg also co-founded First Los Angeles Bank, which was acquired by City National Bank in 1995. In his equally storied legal career, Mr. Rothenberg has also served as Managing Partner of Manatt, where he spent more than 20 years focusing on legal matters pertaining to the banking, business, sports, and entertainment industries. He was also a partner at Latham & Watkins.

Mr. Rothenberg served on several publicly traded companies' board of directors, including Zenith National Corporation, where he served on the Audit and Compensation Committees, Arden Realty, where he served on the Audit and Governance Committees, and California Pizza Kitchen, where he was Chair of the Audit Committee.

In the sports arena, Mr. Rothenberg has over four decades of experience, including serving as a top executive in the NBA, representing the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, and serving as the Chair of the NBA TV and Labor Committees. Mr. Rothenberg also founded Premier Partnerships, now a division of Playfly Sports, a sports agency that consults, values and maximizes revenues for arenas, stadiums, theaters and other properties through the sale and securitization of naming rights and sponsorships.

Mr. Rothenberg is well-known for his contributions to the game of soccer in the United States, having been elected President of the United States Soccer Federation in 1990 and serving as Chair and CEO of the 1994 FIFA World Cup. Acting as Chairman of the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup, he led the event to unprecedented success.

Among the many honors Alan has received during his long and distinguished career in sports are the FIFA Order of Merit, the U.S. Olympic Foundation's Sports Leadership Award, and the Sports Business World's "Champion in the Sports Business". He was inducted into the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame-Builders. Today, he sits on the boards of the Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission, the Los Angeles Sports Council, and the Southern California Committee for the Olympic Games.

Mr. Rothenberg has also devoted significant time and attention to his community and nonprofit work, serving as President of the Los Angeles Board of Airport Commissioners, which operates LAX. He also served as Chairman of the Greater Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Los Angeles Tourism Board, and President of the State Bar of California.

Mr. Rothenberg earned his B.A. and J.D. from the University of Michigan, where he was honored with the University's Distinguished Alumni Award in 2019.

About Secura/Isaac Group

As a premier strategic advisory firm specializing in corporate governance, risk management and compliance for the global financial sector, The Secura/Isaac Group serves financial institutions, including central banks and regulatory agencies as well as their boards of directors, throughout the world. Its team of former regulators and financial executives also focuses on organizational culture, business ethics, data security issues, and global financial transparency. The firm's team of former regulators and financial executives also focuses on organizational culture, business ethics, data security issues, and global financial transparency. Blue SaaS Solutions and Secura Isaac Talent are part of the Secura/Isaac Group, and offer data security and talent acquisition and management solutions under SIG.

