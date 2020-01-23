SECURAM Showcases New High-Security Smart Home Device, SECURAM Touch at SHOT Show in Las Vegas, following CES 2020 Win

The SECURAM Touch allows you to easily unlock your home by using its proprietary touch-to-open technology. The first-of-its-kind, smart deadbolt integrates wireless technology with RF, which allows approved users to unlock the door with their fingerprint. The remote connectivity is protected through AES 128-bit encryption. SECURAM adds an additional layer of security via a unique one time code encryption algorithm. The housing of the deadbolt is made of milled metal with a stainless steel bolt,preventing tampering.

According to Director of Sales, Jeremy Brookes, "SECURAM Touch is the first smart deadbolt that features secure fingerprint technology. Our product design incorporates the same attention to detail and security that we have become famous for in the high security safe lock industry. Fingerprint access is the most secure means of access. Keys can be copied, codes can be stolen, but with fingerprint technology, you are the key. You can't get more secure than that. Plus, it is convenient and easy to use - just touch to open."

Powered by two CR2 batteries, the system can be managed remotely through iOS or Android apps, and the digital system can be overridden by a unique, high-security, physical key incase of emergency or loss of battery life. There is also a 9-volt battery jumper that can be used to power the deadbolt momentarily. The system is compatible with Amazon Alexa, with Google Home and Apple Home Kit currently in development. The Touch offers familiar smart lock features such as: status notifications, 30 user capacity, visitor codes, history log, and automatic relock. Users can create time-based codes that create temporary fingerprints – useful for vacation rentals. To install, users just need a screwdriver, and the lock interface talks you through the rest of the simple process.

"Coming from the commercial security space, and being trusted by many large banks and brands with high security needs for decades, we know that our smart home system is the most secure piece of technology on the market. We are thrilled to be entering this sector at a time where people are looking to keep their families safe with the help of technology," said CEO, Chunlei Zhou.

Trusted partners in the security space also had comments on SecuRam's new launch.

Steve Allred, President of Liberty Safe, America's #1 safe manufacturer, said: "They've done a lot of work to become the best in the industry, they've become very good at refining and perfecting products. From a trust standpoint, SecuRam has always done what they said they'd do and responded to the needs of their customers. To people who don't want their data being breached: SecuRam's security level is the only one I would trust."

Rick Stepp, VP of Engineering at ProSteel Security Products, a leading safe manufacturer, said: "SecuRam has become known as a revolutionary company and a leader in the industry in a short time because of their product innovation. They're taking the same technology from their high security safe locks and putting into their deadbolt system. The fact that it's biometric makes it even more secure. It doesn't matter who's watching, you just place your finger on top and then you're in."

The SECURAM Touch retails for $349.99, but is currently available on the website for $239.99.

About SecuRam Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Southern California, SecuRam Systems, Inc., is best known as the leading supplier of safe locks for applications such as home, commercial, corporate, and ATM safes, as well as bank safes & vaults. In 2006, the company began designing and manufacturing electronic and mechanical safe locks systems to meet the needs of the worldwide safe and vault market. They launched the SECURAM Smart line in 2020.

