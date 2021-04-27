SecurCapital Acquires Leading Texas Market Third-Party Logistics Provider BIG Logistics, LLC

DALLAS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurCapital Corp., an expanding investment firm that specializes in partnering with mid-tier supply chain and financial services providers, today announced the acquisition of BIG Logistics, LLC, a privately-owned, leading Third-Party Logistics ("3PL") provider with warehouse locations in four distribution and gateway strategic cities.



In addition, to their pharmaceutical licensed temperature-controlled warehousing, fulfillment, transload, and e-commerce services, the 3PL offers both international and domestic air, ocean, ground transport, customs brokerage and project cargo. The acquired 3PL business assets will be operated as a SCC portfolio company and logistics platform and will continue to conduct business as BIG Logistics, LLC.

SecurCapital, through a series of strategic acquisitions partnering with our investors to increase the company's investment portfolio, provides end-to-end supply chain and financial services to a diverse range of businesses within domestic and international markets.



Steve Russell, CEO, SecurCapital, said: "We're excited to have a high-quality infrastructure logistics platform company for key strategic initiatives and to support our Fortune 500 clients and active domestic and international agent networks. There is a tremendous team of experienced professionals in place under the leadership of highly respected industry veteran CEO Vinod Baliga that will allow us to quickly implement new customer contracts to grow revenue, pursue targeted acquisitions and expand organically through the opening of new stations. BIG's CEIV pharmaceutical accreditation and in-development web and smartphone Smart Pharma Chain application addresses many of the supply chain issues we are all facing today with COVID-19 and continued supply chain challenges."



BIG Logistics co-founder and owner, Linda Galbraith added, "We, too, are extremely excited about this transaction which now immediately launches the next chapter of our global 3PL business model. I believe BIG Logistics, in partnership with SecurCapital, is now well positioned for substantial growth. We found in SecurCapital a group of veteran finance and logistics professionals committed to evolving our CES, pharma, geographic and cold chain segments." Ms. Galbraith remains a shareholder of the company.



BIG Logistics CEO Vinod Baliga added: "We have BIG plans to immediately execute our expansion roadmap and continue to focus on our unified vision of bringing together a like-minded team with deep experience and building a holistic, world-class supply chain logistics enterprise."



About SecurCapital Corp.

SecurCapital and its investment portfolio operating companies are proven supply chain, financial services, and 3PL warehouse operators and lenders empowering logistics and diverse businesses within domestic and international markets. The company was founded in 2017 headquartered in Los Angeles, CA and is operated by logistics, 'cloud pioneers' and financial services veterans. SecurCapital offers a broad range of services to wholesalers, distributors, and mid-tier logistics enterprises. The company provides lower and middle market businesses and growth companies access to working capital, term loans and mission-critical end-to-end supply chain services. For more information visit http://www.securcapital.com



About BIG Logistics, LLC

In 2016, a group of financial, technology and logistics industry professionals with aggressive growth plans and strong financial backing acquired a 25-year-old company in KFS, Inc. and rebranded it as BIG Logistics, LLC. The firm currently has three state of the art facilities in Texas: Alliance Fort Worth (AFW), Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), and El Paso (ELP). BIG Logistics operates a field office located in Houston (IAH), and is opening a new field office in Huntsville, Alabama and West Coast gateway office in Los Angeles, California. For more information, visit https://www.biglogistics.com



