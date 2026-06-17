Securden Expands Identity Platform with AI Agent Security and Governance

The unified platform combines AI discovery, runtime security enforcement, shadow AI control, identity and privilege control, and continuous red teaming.



Uniquely integrates AI security into a broader identity security architecture to manage human, machine, and AI identities through a single package.



Live demos by the Securden representatives on the sidelines of Identiverse 2026.

WILMINGTON, Del., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Securden, a leading provider of identity security and privileged access management solutions, today announced the launch of its AI Agent Security and Governance platform. The platform gives organizations visibility and control over AI agents across endpoints, cloud environments, SaaS applications, MCP servers, and connected tools. It also helps CISOs combat shadow AI by detecting unauthorized AI on employee devices and blocking sensitive data from being exposed to external AI services.

As organizations rapidly adopt autonomous AI agents, security teams lack visibility into which agents exist, what resources they can access, how their actions are governed, and who is accountable for their activities. This growing governance gap creates new security and compliance risks that traditional identity management frameworks were not built to address.

"AI agents are rapidly becoming the most powerful non-human identities inside the enterprise," said Bala Venkatramani, CEO of Securden. "The challenge is that they often operate across multiple environments with excessive privileges, limited visibility, and fragmented governance. We built this capability as part of our Unified Identity Security Platform so organizations can discover, govern, and secure AI agents through a single control plane, with the visibility, controls, and accountability needed to deploy AI at scale."

The Platform serves as a centralized control plane across six critical layers: endpoints, SaaS applications, cloud infrastructure, MCP servers and tool integrations, data, and identities. It combines AI discovery, runtime security enforcement, identity and privilege control, and continuous AI red teaming within a single module of the Securden Identity Security Platform.

Native to the Identity Security Platform

Unlike standalone AI security solutions that focus only on monitoring, governance, or runtime security in isolation, Securden integrates complete AI security and governance directly into its broader identity security architecture, enabling organizations to govern human, machine, privileged, and AI identities through a single dashboard.

"Organizations are already investing heavily in identity governance, privileged access management, endpoint privilege controls, and credential security," added Bala Venkatramani. "By bringing AI agent governance into the same platform, Securden reduces tool sprawl, closes governance gaps, simplifies operations, and eliminates the need for multiple products."

The launch advances Securden's vision of delivering a unified identity security platform for the AI era—helping enterprises secure every identity—human, machine, privileged, and AI across their environment, he added.

All-in-One AI Agent Security and Governance

The platform consolidates multiple AI security and governance capabilities into a single system. Key capabilities include:

AI discovery and shadow AI control across cloud, SaaS, endpoints, and toolchains

across cloud, SaaS, endpoints, and toolchains Centralized governance and policy management for controlling agent behavior and permissions

for controlling agent behavior and permissions Runtime security enforcement that can block risky agent actions, API calls, file access, or database queries based on context and risk.

that can block risky agent actions, API calls, file access, or database queries based on context and risk. Identity and privilege control for AI , applying least privilege and just-in-time access

, applying least privilege and just-in-time access Protecting credentials and secrets used by AI systems, including API keys and tokens

used by AI systems, including API keys and tokens Continuous AI red teaming for risks such as prompt injection and over-permissioned access

for risks such as prompt injection and over-permissioned access Data filtering gateway that blocks sensitive information —including secrets, PII, and financial data—before it reaches AI models, helping prevent data leakage at the source.

Availability

Organizations can start a 30-day trial or schedule a demonstration at https://www.securden.com/identity-security/ai-agent-governance-security/index.html. Chief Technology Officer Kumaran Balan and Securden representatives attending Identiverse 2026 in Las Vegas are available for live demonstrations.

About Securden

Securden delivers a unified identity security platform that helps organizations discover, govern, secure, and control access across human, machine, cloud, and AI identities. Trusted by businesses worldwide across over 30 industry verticals, Securden products are recognized for their simplicity, rapid deployment, ease of use, and modern architecture. By combining identity governance, privileged access management, endpoint privilege management, cloud entitlements management, credential security, and AI agent governance within a single platform, Securden helps enterprises reduce risk, simplify operations, and strengthen security without adding complexity. www.securden.com.

Media Contact

James Gordan

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SOURCE Securden, Inc.