Securden Recognized in the 2026 Gartner® Research: Reduce Cybersecurity Attacks With Least Privilege Endpoint Strategies

WILMINGTON, Del., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Securden, Inc., a leading provider of Privileged Access and Identity Security solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner® research: Reduce Cybersecurity Attacks With Least Privilege Endpoint Strategies, by Paul Mezzera and Michael Kelley (July 2026). The research identifies Securden as a Representative Vendor for Privileged Access Management (PAM), which offers Privilege Elevation and Delegation Management (PEDM) as a core feature.

Bala Venkatramani, CEO, Securden, Inc.

The companion research examines the cybersecurity risks associated with persistent local administrator privileges on endpoints and highlights the growing security challenges posed by Shadow AI. According to Gartner, "end-user local admin rights on endpoints also create risk for enterprises by significantly expanding the window of opportunity for privileged account abuse or misuse. Attackers exploit these privileges to bypass security controls, deploy ransomware or move laterally across networks, even where cybersecurity tools are deployed."

Addressing the risks associated with Shadow AI, Gartner notes: "The rapid adoption of AI tools, often without IT oversight, expands the attack surface, with 60% of organizations reporting unsanctioned AI agent automation." "The urgency is increasing as employees deploy both prebuilt AI agents and toolkits to build custom automation on endpoints, often without IT oversight or approval. These trends fuel shadow AI sprawl, introducing vulnerabilities that traditional controls may miss."**

To help organizations reduce these risks, Gartner recommends: "Integrate privilege elevation and delegation management (PEDM) into your cybersecurity strategy for removing end-user local admin access and controlling the installation and execution of applications (aka application control); coordinate these controls with endpoint security that detects unsanctioned software, including GenAI tools or agents."**

"We believe our inclusion as a Representative Vendor in this Gartner research reflects our commitment to helping organizations implement least privilege as AI adoption accelerates," said Bala Venkatramani, Co-founder and CEO of Securden. "As organizations increasingly embrace AI tools and autonomous agents, enforcing least privilege has become more critical than ever. Organizations need to enable innovation without compromising security. Endpoint Privilege Management/PEDM provides the controls needed to reduce endpoint risk, govern application execution, and support responsible AI adoption at scale."

By removing unnecessary administrative rights and enabling the controlled execution of approved applications, organizations can significantly reduce their attack surface while maintaining employee productivity. Endpoint Privilege Management plays a central role in achieving this balance.

Securden delivers its PEDM capabilities as a core module of its Unified PAM platform, and through a standalone Endpoint Privilege Manager. The solution helps organizations eliminate standing local administrator rights while enabling users to securely perform authorized tasks, with policy-based privilege elevation, application control, temporary administrator access, approval workflows, command control, auditing, and centralized policy management.

Gartner, Reduce Cybersecurity Attacks With Least Privilege Endpoint Strategies, Paul Mezzera, Michael Kelley, July 10, 2026.

**Gartner, Mitigate Shadow AI Risk Now by Eliminating Local Admin Access, Paul Mezzera, Michael Kelley, July 7, 2026.

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About Securden

Securden delivers a unified identity security platform that enables organizations to discover, govern, and secure human, machine, privileged, cloud, and AI identities from a single platform. Trusted by organizations worldwide across more than 30 industries, Securden combines identity governance, privileged access management, endpoint privilege management, cloud entitlement management, credential security, and AI agent governance to help enterprises reduce risk, simplify security operations, and strengthen security without adding complexity. Learn more at https://www.securden.com/.

Media Contact James Gordon [email protected]

SOURCE Securden, Inc.