Securden Recognized as a Leader in the Frost Radar™: Privileged Access Management, 2026

Frost Radar highlights Securden as a credible, unified PAM and identity security platform for organizations seeking simplicity, fast deployment, and predictable economics.

WILMINGTON, Del., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Securden,Inc. a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) and identity security solutions, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the Frost Radar™: Privileged Access Management, 2026 report by Frost & Sullivan.

Among the top 11 PAM vendors evaluated for innovation and growth, Securden stood out for its unified platform approach, lightweight architecture, end-to-end usability, native integration of complementary capabilities, and emphasis on operational simplicity.

Bala Venkatramani, CEO, Securden, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Securden, Inc.)

The Radar notes that privileged access management is evolving from isolated vault-centric controls toward continuous, identity-centric privilege governance as security teams grapple with growing operational complexity and struggle to identify which privileged identities and access paths pose the greatest risk.

The Frost Radar™ highlights that Securden has moved beyond a traditional vault-centric PAM model by natively integrating IGA and CIEM within an identity-centric data and analytics layer providing a solid foundation for identity security convergence.

"Securden's emphasis on lightweight, end-to-end usability and a unified platform approach directly addresses the complexity that plagues modern identity security," said Ying Ting Neoh, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Built natively rather than through acquisitions, the platform ensures consistent policy enforcement, rapid deployment, and a cohesive user experience. This makes Securden a credible unified PAM and identity security platform for organizations seeking simplicity, fast deployment, and predictable economics."

"This recognition from Frost & Sullivan validates our vision that PAM must evolve into a unified, low-friction control plane for all identities—human, machine, and AI," said Bala Venkatramani, CEO of Securden. "Legacy approaches built through piecemeal acquisitions create complexity and blind spots. Our native integration of PAM, EPM, NHI, IGA, CIEM, AI agent governance and other capabilities makes enterprise-grade identity security accessible, practical, and operationally simple. We are proud to be recognized as a leader in this space and remain committed to reimagining identity security for the modern enterprise."

According to Frost Radar™, "Securden's slab-based, transparent pricing model resonates with cost-conscious buyers seeking predictable spend and clear ROI and lowers adoption barriers."

With customers across industries relying on Securden to protect critical systems and privileged identities, the company continues to invest in capabilities that help organizations strengthen cyber resilience while reducing operational overhead in increasingly dynamic IT environments.

About Securden

Securden delivers a unified identity security platform that enables organizations to discover, govern, and secure human, machine, cloud, and AI identities. Trusted by businesses worldwide across more than 30 industry verticals, Securden products are recognized for their simplicity, rapid deployment, ease of use, and modern architecture. By combining identity governance, privileged access management, endpoint privilege management, cloud entitlement management, credential security, and AI agent governance within a single platform, Securden helps enterprises reduce risk, simplify operations, and strengthen security without adding complexity. Learn more at https://www.securden.com/.

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SOURCE Securden, Inc.