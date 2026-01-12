Securden Recognized in 2025 Gartner® Report: How to Manage Admin Privileges on Endpoints

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Securden, Inc., a leading provider of Privileged Access and Identity Security solutions, today announced that it has been recognized in the Gartner research report, "How to Manage Admin Privileges on Endpoints" (ID G00827682) by Gautham Mudra (October 2025). The report identifies Securden as a PAM vendor with Privilege Elevation and Delegation Management (PEDM) capabilities for endpoint security.

The report addresses the critical challenge of balancing security and productivity when managing administrative privileges on endpoints. Gartner recommends "Use privilege elevation and delegation management (PEDM) tools to remove persistent local admin rights on endpoints and seamlessly elevate specific processes, applications and commands. This granular control improves the security posture by enabling just enough access."

Securden's PEDM capabilities enable organizations to eliminate standing admin rights and enforce just-in-time, application-level elevation. This granular approach applies the principle of least privilege without hindering productivity, integrating with IT service management (ITSM), security information and event management (SIEM), and other enterprise tools.

"We believe our inclusion in this Gartner analysis is a strong signal that Securden Unified PAM platform is addressing one of the most pressing security gaps—endpoint privileges," said Bala Venkatramani, co-founder and CEO of Securden, Inc. We further believe that "The report clearly frames the operational dilemma between security and productivity. Our solution is built to resolve that exact tension, delivering the granular, just-in-time controls needed to lock down endpoints without locking out users."

The report states that "PEDM solutions use host-based agents to grant specific privileges on endpoints. These tools can assist in removing persistent local administrator rights, enforcing command filtering, elevating privileges on endpoints, and enabling users to run designated commands and applications with elevated rights." We believe that Securden Unified PAM aligns with this framework, offering discovery, policy creation, phased rollout, and continuous monitoring.

To learn more about Securden's endpoint privilege management and PEDM capabilities, visit https://www.securden.com/endpoint-privilege-manager/index.html

Gartner, How to Manage Admin Privileges on Endpoints, Gautham Mudra, 9 October 2025

GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Securden

Securden is a leading provider of privileged access governance and identity security. Rooted in zero-trust principles, its products (Password Vault for Enterprises, Unified PAM, Endpoint Privilege Manager, Vendor PAM) are trusted by SMBs to enterprises worldwide. www.securden.com

