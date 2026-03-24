Securden Unveils the World's First Truly Unified Identity Security Platform at RSA Conference 2026

Unifies PAM, EPM, IGA, CIEM, NHI, and AI Agent Security in a single package to protect human, machine, and AI identities

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Securden, Inc. today announced the launch of the Securden Unified Identity Security Platform, the world's first truly unified solution designed to secure the complete spectrum of modern identities—human, machine, and AI—within a single, integrated platform. The company is showcasing the platform at RSA Conference 2026 in San Francisco at Booth S-0499.

Bala Venkatramani, CEO, Securden, Inc.

Managing identities in enterprises is increasingly complex. Teams must secure privileged accounts (PAM), enforce endpoint least privilege (EPM), govern user access (IGA), control cloud entitlements (CIEM), and address AI-driven identities—often through disconnected tools. This fragmentation creates operational overhead, security gaps, and blind spots that leave organizations exposed. Securden addresses these challenges by unifying all identity security controls in a single platform, giving teams centralized visibility, consistent policy enforcement, and simplified management across human, machine, and AI identities.

"Identity is now the central control plane for enterprise security, yet traditional tools have been fragmented, complex, and slow," said Bala Venkatramani, Co-founder and CEO of Securden. "The Securden Unified Identity Security Platform has been designed to change that. By reimagining PAM as a low-friction, unified control plane and extending it across EPM, IGA, CIEM, NHI, and AI-driven identities, we empower organizations with a radically simpler, more powerful, and truly unified approach to securing every identity. This isn't just consolidation—it's a fundamental shift toward modern identity security."

The First Truly Unified Platform

Securden integrates all essential identity security capabilities within a single platform:

Privileged Access Management (PAM): Discover, secure and monitor privileged accounts, sessions across IT infrastructure

Discover, secure and monitor privileged accounts, sessions across IT infrastructure Endpoint Privilege Management (EPM): Eliminate standing administrative rights, enforce granular application controls on endpoints

Eliminate standing administrative rights, enforce granular application controls on endpoints Identity Governance and Administration (IGA): Automate identity lifecycle management, access reviews, and compliance

Automate identity lifecycle management, access reviews, and compliance Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM): Gain visibility and control over cloud permissions, entitlements

Gain visibility and control over cloud permissions, entitlements AI Agent Security: Govern and secure AI-driven identities and autonomous agents

Govern and secure AI-driven identities and autonomous agents Secure Remote Assist: Deliver secure, audited remote IT support with just-in-time elevation

Deliver secure, audited remote IT support with just-in-time elevation Vendor Access Management (Remote PAM): Provide secure, controlled access for third-parties without exposing critical systems

Provide secure, controlled access for third-parties without exposing critical systems Self-Service Password Reset (SSPR): Enable users to securely reset passwords, unlock accounts, reducing IT helpdesk workload

Enable users to securely reset passwords, unlock accounts, reducing IT helpdesk workload DevOps Secrets Management: Protect and manage secrets used in DevOps pipelines, automation workflows

Protect and manage secrets used in DevOps pipelines, automation workflows Non-Human Identity (NHI) Security: Discover, manage, and secure machine identities, including applications, services, scripts

A Modern Alternative to Legacy PAM

Securden re-architects PAM/Identity Security as a low-friction, unified platform, rather than a collection of siloed tools. Unlike legacy solutions that are difficult to deploy, integrate, and operate, Securden delivers:

Reduced architectural complexity: Eliminates the need for multiple servers, agents, and integrations

Eliminates the need for multiple servers, agents, and integrations Low-friction deployment: Rapid implementation with minimal disruption to existing environments

Rapid implementation with minimal disruption to existing environments Superior usability: Intuitive workflows ensuring adoption across teams

Intuitive workflows ensuring adoption across teams Unified control plane: Centralized visibility and policy enforcement

Centralized visibility and policy enforcement Converged capabilities: PAM, EPM, IGA, vendor access, remote support, and secrets management working seamlessly together

Securden enables stronger security without the operational overhead of traditional PAM tools.

Built for the Modern Identity Ecosystem

The platform is purpose-built to address today's rapidly evolving identity landscape:

Human identities: Employees, contractors, and partners

Employees, contractors, and partners Machine identities: Applications, scripts, and services

Applications, scripts, and services AI identities: Autonomous agents and intelligent systems

By unifying identity security across these categories, Securden delivers consistent policy enforcement, centralized visibility, and reduced attack surface.

Eliminating Complexity, Delivering Value

Securden offers:

A single, value-packed platform replacing multiple point solutions

replacing multiple point solutions Unified visibility and control across all identities and environments

across all identities and environments Simplified deployment with faster time-to-value

with faster time-to-value Stronger security posture with reduced risk and improved compliance

No fragmented tools. No complexity. Just one unified platform.

Live at RSA Conference 2026

Securden is demonstrating the Unified Identity Security Platform live at RSA Conference 2026 in San Francisco at Booth S-0499.

About Securden

Securden is a trusted identity security provider helping organizations worldwide secure privileged, human, machine, and AI identities across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. With enterprise deployments globally across verticals, Securden delivers solutions that are secure, compliant, and easy to manage, enabling businesses to reduce risk, maintain regulatory compliance, and unify identity security without complexity. www.securden.com

MEDIA CONTACT

James Gordon

james@securden.com

SOURCE Securden, Inc.