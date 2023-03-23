Secure access service edge market size to grow by USD 3,242.71 million from 2022 to 2027; Driven by effective enterprise IT service incident and problem management - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global secure access service edge market size is estimated to increase by USD 3,242.71 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 25.82% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by effective enterprise IT service incident and problem management. A modern (secure access service edge) SASE solution enables intelligent routing of incidents with relevant data decks and appropriate escalation triggers for incident resolution. This provides IT service delivery managers and other users with omnichannel transparency and support related to efficient incident identification, capturing, and prioritization. Such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the global SASE market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Secure Access Service Edge Market 2023-2027

Global Secure access service edge market – Vendor Analysis

The global secure access service edge market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and regional players that offer a wide range of products. The vendors are differentiating themselves based on product quality, packaging, product pricing, and product portfolio. They are also focusing on business expansion and product premiumization to improve profit margins and gain a competitive edge in the market.

A few prominent vendors that offer secure access service edge services in the market include:

Akamai Technologies Inc.: The company offers secure access service edge which is integrated with Zero Trust Network Access, web application and API protection as a service, and cloud-secure web gateway services.

The company offers secure access service edge such as Symantec Enterprise Cloud. Cato Networks Ltd.: The company offers secure access service edge such as Cato SASE Cloud.

The company offers secure access service edge such as Cato SASE Cloud. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.: The company offers secure access service edge which includes SD-WAN, ZTNA, FWaaS, secure web gateway, and CASB.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Global Secure Access Service Edge Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on applications (IT and telecom, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, and others), and components (platform and services).

The market growth in the IT and telecom segment will be significant during the forecast period. IT companies are moving to cloud-based infrastructures. These companies use digital applications on integrated and secure network solutions to drive business growth. Carriers are also aggressively spending more on strong security systems, as most of their services are related to data transmission. The segment is expected to grow during the forecast period as more people become aware of the potential benefits of implementing the SASE framework.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global secure access service edge market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global secure access service edge market.

North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional SASE market is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based SASE solutions by organizations and the presence of major market vendors in the region. Additionally, North America has major market players such as Cisco Systems Inc., VMware Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Versa Networks, and Akamai Technologies Inc., providing solutions across all industry verticals in the region. Therefore, large-scale deployments of SASE systems are seen as opportunities for strategic investments, partnerships, and extensive research and development.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Global Secure Access Service Edge Market – Market Dynamics

Key trends influencing the growth

Rising strategic activities by vendors is the key trend shaping the secure access service edge market. The widespread use of BYOD devices, the WFH trend, and the penetration of the Internet in all regions of the world have led to the implementation of several advanced technologies. The advent of advanced technologies and increased demand for endpoint and VPN protection will increase enterprise adoption of advanced SASE solutions.

Major challenge hindering the growth

The complexity of network infrastructure is the major challenge impeding market growth. The addition of new security products by vendors gives rise to integration issues and slows down the systems. This can lead to customer dissatisfaction and, ultimately, customer churn. However, this adds complexity to the security product and can cause end-user operational or interface problems. Therefore, the increasing complexity of network infrastructure will pose a challenge for the vendors that will hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a free sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Secure Access Service Edge Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the secure access service edge market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the secure access service edge market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the secure access service edge market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of secure access service edge market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The edge computing market size is expected to increase by USD 9,928.42 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.74%. The market is segmented by end-user (industrial manufacturing, telecom, mobility, government, and others), component (hardware, software, services, and edge-managed platforms), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

size is expected to increase by from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.74%. The market is segmented by end-user (industrial manufacturing, telecom, mobility, government, and others), component (hardware, software, services, and edge-managed platforms), and geography ( , , APAC, , and and ) The access control as a service market size is expected to increase by USD 3.63 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.24%. The market is segmented by type (managed service and hosted service) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Secure Access Service Edge Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.82% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,242.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 24.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akamai Technologies Inc., Aryaka Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cato Networks Ltd., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cloudflare Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., McAfee LLC, Netskope Inc., Open Systems, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Perimeter 81 Ltd., Proofpoint Inc., Versa Networks Inc., VMware Inc., and Zscaler Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global secure access service edge market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global secure access service edge market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Component

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Component

7.3 Platform - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Platform - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Platform - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Platform - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Platform - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Akamai Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 120: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 124: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Cato Networks Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Cato Networks Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Cato Networks Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Cato Networks Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 135: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Citrix Systems Inc.

Exhibit 140: Citrix Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Citrix Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Citrix Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Cloudflare Inc.

Exhibit 143: Cloudflare Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Cloudflare Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Cloudflare Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Forcepoint LLC

Exhibit 146: Forcepoint LLC - Overview



Exhibit 147: Forcepoint LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Forcepoint LLC - Key offerings

12.11 Fortinet Inc.

Exhibit 149: Fortinet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Fortinet Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Fortinet Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 McAfee LLC

Exhibit 152: McAfee LLC - Overview



Exhibit 153: McAfee LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: McAfee LLC - Key news



Exhibit 155: McAfee LLC - Key offerings

12.13 Netskope Inc.

Exhibit 156: Netskope Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Netskope Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Netskope Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Exhibit 159: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Versa Networks Inc.

Exhibit 163: Versa Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Versa Networks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Versa Networks Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 VMware Inc.

Exhibit 166: VMware Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 167: VMware Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: VMware Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 169: VMware Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Zscaler Inc.

Exhibit 170: Zscaler Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Zscaler Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: Zscaler Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 176: Research methodology



Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 178: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations

