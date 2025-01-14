Secure America Now Releases Woke Warfare: A Documentary on DEI's Threat to Our Military, Advocating for Pete Hegseth's Vision as Secretary of Defense

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure America Now, an organization dedicated to highlighting critical national security issues, has released Woke Warfare, a documentary exposing how Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs threaten our military's mission-readiness and highlights a dangerous trend that puts every American in danger.

Watch the full documentary here on X.

Woke Warfare features insights from:

Congressman Mike Waltz , a 27-year Army veteran and incoming national security adviser to President Trump

Anonymous U.S. Air Force Academy cadets reveal how DEI programs have permeated military academies.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Lieutenant General Robert D. Bishop, Jr. (USAF-Ret.)

Major General Joseph W. Arbuckle ( USA -Ret.)

Notable outtakes:

"DEI is the antithesis of esprit de corps, it drives a knife into cohesiveness and unity." - Lieutenant General Robert D. Bishop, Jr. (USAF- Ret.)

"If someone is wearing a purple rope, then you know they are inclusion and diversity officers...and they are always there monitoring you. I think it makes some people very uneasy." – Cadet "B", U.S. Air Force Academy

"I've ordered men to literally charge a machine gun, I can't imagine if you have a white Green Beret and a black Green Beret, one saying, 'Well, should I go? Should I take the lead because of my privilege and the guilt I feel?' Another one questioning, 'Well is Major Waltz ordering this because I'm African American and because of his inherent bias?'"– Congressman Mike Waltz, future National Security Advisor to President Trump

Allen Roth, President of Secure America Now, warns, "This documentary underscores the alarming state of our military entering 2025. In 2023, the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Reserves all missed their recruiting goals. In 2024, active-duty troop levels hit their lowest point since 1940, despite threats from Russia, Iran, China, North Korea, and terrorist groups. Hopefully, Woke Warfare will alert Americans and our leaders to this crisis and the need to Secure America Now!"

With over 4.3 million grassroots members, Secure America Now is the nation's largest digital U.S. national security platform.

