Secure and Confidential Remote Document Review Service Offered by Bicoastal Legal Results in Higher Attorney Productivity and Lower Costs

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcasing its proven solution that disrupts the traditional document review process, Bicoastal Legal today announced it has completed over 15,000 hours of remote monitoring of document review attorneys working on Kiesel Law litigation. At the heart of the Bicoastal Legal's solution is Verificient™ Technologies' RemoteDesk™automated monitoring software-as-a-service technology that biometrically identifies work-at-home attorneys, allowing a remote workforce to be managed while ensuring document confidentiality is maintained.

"What gave me the confidence to let a skilled team of document review attorneys remotely review over a million documents produced during litigation is the fact that Bicoastal Legal's solution provides the ability to monitor them while they are viewing sensitive documents," said Paul Kiesel, partner, Kiesel Law LLP. "This type of control gave us a 360-degree view of document confidentiality as well as insight into the performance of the remote document reviewers. This is document review for the 21st Century."

Bicoastal Legal and Verificient Technologies' RemoteDesk

Used extensively in the education sector for proctoring online test taking, Bicoastal Legal is the first to use the popular and proven RemoteDesk software for legal document review. Bicoastal Legal's clients have the option of implementing the RemoteDesk software-as-a-service solution as a standalone offering, or benefiting by pairing the software with Bicoastal Legal's highly available pool of experienced contracted document review attorneys who are continuously monitored while they work.

"Our identity authentication and verification technology has advanced a new standard for addressing academic integrity in online higher educational programs," said Rahul Siddharth, co-founder, CMO, Verificient Technologies. "This automated process is scalable and is ideal for helping the legal profession maintain confidentiality and quality in the laborious document review process while realizing cost predictability and time management."

The RemoteDesk application uses Facial Scan, ID Scan and full system check before access is granted to a client's document review database. Facial scan biometrics are used to continuously monitor the attorney during the document review to verify identity and track facial and eye movements in view of the camera. Machine vision algorithms are used to process the camera images and detect policy exceptions. Featuring video playback, the policy exceptions are presented in a dashboard so they can be reviewed quickly and easily. A Bicoastal Legal Project Support Manager coordinates the assignment and maintains ongoing communications with the client, especially in matters relating to adherence to confidentiality policies.

"Verificient's RemoteDesk software provides a great opportunity to expand the workforce for law firms by bringing in teams of highly skilled contract attorneys from other geographic areas who would not otherwise be available for the document review project due to their physical location," said Dan Klier, founder, Bicoastal Legal Solutions. "In addition to monitoring confidentiality policies for attorneys working remotely, it provides a secondary benefit for cost-conscious document review, a precise audit of the time the attorneys are working. RemoteDesk serves as an excellent means to track and monitor hours billed."

Legalweek, January 28-31, New York City

Verificient, along with Bicoastal Legal, will be demonstrating the technology in Verificient's booth #2211 at the Legaltech conference during Legalweek, January 28-31, 2019, held in the New York Hilton Midtown, New York City. On Wednesday, January 30 from 11:00 a.m. – 11:20 a.m., Dan Klier, founder, Bicoastal Legal and Rahul Siddharth, CMO, Verificient Technologies will be presenting "Legal Innovations and Trends" in the Demo 3 area of the conference.

Attendees also won't want to miss the LegalLIVE Cocktail Reception at Legaltech co-sponsored by Verificient and Bicoastal on Wednesday, January 30, from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

About Bicoastal Legal Solutions

For law or consulting firms who would benefit from document review attorneys working remotely, Bicoastal Legal is a technology-based workforce solutions company. Bicoastal Legal offers a proven Software-as-a-Service platform and, when needed, a U.S.-based pool of experienced document review attorneys that are monitored 360 degrees by technology while they work. Unlike database-only monitoring solutions operated in brick and mortar environments, Bicoastal Legal uses continuous identity verification technology to give attorneys the ability to work anywhere, anytime, while ensuring confidentiality and productive document review.

Press Contact

Name

Linda Capcara

Phone

480.229.7090

Email

linda.capcara@techthinq.com

SOURCE Bicoastal Legal

Related Links

http://www.bicoastallegal.com/

