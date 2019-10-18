Secure and Private "New Internet" Skywire set to Launch in New York City

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skycoin held its first Skywire Mainnet Meetup in New York City on Thursday in anticipation of its forthcoming Skywire mesh network. The meeting took place at the NYC Blockchain Center, where Skycoin is a member, and was a great success. The meeting was also live-streamed via YouTube where dozens more watched it live, and several hundred tuned in to watch the final recording.

Skywire is the Skycoin Project's new decentralized, private, and end-to-end encrypted internet. It is a mesh network comprised of small antennas attached to nodes called Skyminers. (Skyminers are powerful computers that provide the processing power, storage, and bandwidth for the network.)

The Skywire network in New York City is being built by members of the Skycoin community who believe in the principles of a free and open Internet, where privacy and security are foundational. Skywire puts the power firmly in the hands of users, rather than Internet Service Providers, corporations, or advertisers. And unlike other attempts at creating community mesh nets, Skywire is incentivized. This means that Skycoin will pay node operators for their service to the network as a way to encourage growth and adoption of Skywire.

The ongoing rollout of the New York meshnet across Manhattan is a major milestone and proof-of-concept for the Skycoin Project, which has been working on the "new Internet" for nearly a decade.

Presenters at the meetup explained the technical details of the Skywire network to attendees, including multi-label packet switching (MPLS), public-key addressing, and software-defined networking, all of which make the Skywire network faster, safer, and more private than the current Internet. A number of antennas were shown as well, including long and short-range antennas. It is these antennas that will allow Skywire nodes to connect to one another across the city, and allow anyone within range to freely join the network.

The Skywire network will continue to be built over the coming months, growing stronger as more New Yorkers join the effort by deploying Skywire nodes of their own. The nodes themselves are easy to build using readily available parts, or may be purchased directly from skycoin.com.

Anyone interested in helping out should connect with the New York team via Telegram at t.me/SkycoinNewYork.

About Skycoin:

Skycoin is bringing people what they want: a truly decentralized network without any central authority. Founded in 2011 by early developers of Bitcoin and Ethereum, Skycoin quickly grew into an ecosystem of exciting and ambitious projects, including Skywire, the new decentralized Internet; CX, a revolutionary full-featured blockchain application programming language; and the cryptocurrency itself, Skycoin — simple to use, with virtually-free transactions that execute almost instantly.

In 2020, Skycoin will release a superior "web-of-trust" blockchain consensus algorithm called Obelisk, which solves the problems inherent to "proof-of-work" and "proof-of-stake" protocols, both of which are slowing down and compromising the integrity of other major cryptocurrencies.

For more background, please visit https://Skycoin.com.

