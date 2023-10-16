Secure Boats and RVs During Winter Storage with BOLT'S Trailer Coupler Lock

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the onset of fall and the realization that summer has come to an end, enthusiasts preparing to store their boats and RVs for the winter can reduce the risk of theft with a lock on their trailer's coupler.

BOLT® Lock's Trailer Coupler Lock works with 1 7/8", 2" and 2 5/16" couplers and provides maximum protection for unattended trailers when they're not attached to a tow vehicle. 

"Whether your trailer is kept in a storage lot, a barn or on your own property, theft is always a concern," said Jason Buckles, BOLT Lock's sales account manager. "BOLT Lock's Trailer Coupler Lock is a strong visual deterrent for thieves — and one that will give them a fight if they decide to attempt the theft."  

BOLT Lock's robust hardened steel lock is composed of a powder-coated red bottom plate that attaches to a black semi-circle plate that mounts over the trailer's coupler to prevent the trailer from being hooked up to a tow vehicle. The lock connects the top and bottom pieces to keep the device securely in place and features an automotive-grade lock shutter for protection against weather and debris. There's also with a six-plate tumbler sidebar that prevents picking and bumping. 

Patented technology allows one key, the vehicle's ignition key, to operate the BOLT Lock. After the first insertion and rotation of the ignition key into the specialized BOLT Lock tumblers, the lock becomes permanently programmed to that vehicle's ignition key, which eliminates the guesswork associated with using a number of smaller keys. BOLT Lock's one-key technology also reduces key ring clutter.

BOLT Lock's Trailer Coupler Lock also comes in handy when traveling.

"If you have to decouple your trailer for any reason on the road such as a breakdown, unattended parking or countless other reasons, the Trailer Coupler Lock provides an extra measure of security in unfamiliar areas," said Buckles. "It's peace of mind that can make the journey more relaxing."

The BOLT Lock product line also includes receiver locks, coupler pin locks, padlocks, cable locks, locking recovery hooks, kingpin locking systems for fifth wheel set ups, as well as Jeep JK and JL hood locks, spare tire locks and other J-Mount locks for Jeep driver and passenger sides.

About BOLT "Breakthrough One-Key Lock Technology" Locks:

BOLT Locks come with a limited lifetime warranty. To learn more about how BOLT Locks operate, visit https://www.boltlock.com/how-it-works to view a short informational video. Find a BOLT Lock retailer by using the zip code finder at: www.boltlock.com/retail-finder. BOLT Locks are also available at O'Reilly's, NAPA, Quadratec, SummitRacing.com and etrailer.com. For more information, visit: www.boltlock.com or call: 844-972-7547. Follow BOLT: Facebook.com/BOLTLock, Instagram: @BOLTLock or Twitter: @BOLTLock.

