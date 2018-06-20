Secure Channels Inc. Launches Patented SUBROSA© Platform to Vastly Improve Password Security with at least 65,000-Character Cryptographic Keys

IRVINE, Calif., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Channels Inc., provider of innovative security solutions designed to complement existing security investments, announced today the release of its patented SUBROSA© (Simple User Based Resource Oriented Segmentation Architecture) solution. This patented solution allows users to vastly improve their password security through choosing unique data resources to develop complex cryptographic keys. It's a vital part of a multi-factor authentication strategy, and provides users with personalized cryptographic authentication available on any device. SUBROSA is also extensible to other file formats, and can be used with audio, film, and other file types.

SUBROSA works by taking the user through the selection of various image segments to develop a cryptographic key. The number of variables present in the image selection process creates the complexity needed to develop lengthy and secure passwords. Users can choose the number of images, the grid size, image size, and the tile sequences which combine to produce complex encrypted keys. The selection of each image segment within the grid is simple for the user to remember but is not easily shared or able to be stolen, which further improves its security strength compared to traditional password generation.

Secure Channels Inc. developed SUBROSA to combat brute-force password attacks by developing cryptographic password key from image segments of at least of 65,000 or more characters strong. Passwords of such length would require even the most advanced hackers to spend an inordinate and inefficient amount of time to crack through brute force techniques. SUBROSA is simple to use, and easy to deploy through either an API or SDK, providing companies with the flexibility to utilize the solution in a way that best fits their current architecture. It effectively eliminates the need for insecure password storage and prevents common hacking attempts such as cracking, social engineering, or phishing.

"The beauty of SUBROSA is its blend of simplicity and power," said Richard Blech, Chief Executive Officer of Secure Channels Inc. "It requires zero technical aptitude to use, and creates massively complex passwords that would take an inordinate amount of time to break, even with sophisticated or brute force attacks. We're in the age of sophisticated attacks, where creating an 8 to 12 character password with capital letters and special characters simply doesn't afford enough protection. The length of the password is what's necessary to thwart attacks, and our patented SUBROSA is able to elegantly build such long cryptographic keys through the simple image segment selection process."

Experience Secure Channels industry leading technologies at the world's leading information security event, Black Hat USA 2018. Visit Booth #IC2530 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas from Aug. 4-9. Pricing for SUBROSA will feature a transactional cost for API deployments and yearly subscription costs when deployed through the SDK. For more information about SUBROSA's capabilities and Secure Channels' solutions, visit www.securechannels.com.

About Secure Channels Inc.

Secure Channels Inc. offers innovative, agile security solutions designed to seamlessly integrate with organizations' existing solutions. Agnostic by nature, solutions customize to user environments without compromising protection. Our mission is to help organizations make the most of their active security tools used for authentication and data protection, while providing a cost and performance effective solution to address the ever-increasing security challenges organizations face today. For more information, visit www.securechannels.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Laura Waldron

Interdependence PR

949-777-2485

197399@email4pr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secure-channels-inc-launches-patented-subrosa-platform-to-vastly-improve-password-security-with-at-least-65-000-character-cryptographic-keys-300669014.html

SOURCE Secure Channels Inc.