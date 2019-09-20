Secure Cloud Storage Provider pCloud Celebrates 6th Anniversary

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- pCloud, leading cloud storage service announced 6th birthday celebration and 10 million registered users.

The cloud storage company was launched back in September 2013. Triggered by the growing need of cybersecurity, the young forward-thinking pCloud team has set his foot on the rapidly growing IT market with the mission to provide the world with a cloud storage solution that works seamlessly for both individuals and businesses. For its short history, the cloud storage provider has already managed to establish itself among the top 5 cloud storage solutions on the market. So, it probably comes as no surprise that the company has also recently reached profitability with a team of fewer than 40 people.

During the last 12 months, the ambitious team at pCloud has continued to develop its product by releasing new features such as the custom branding of download links for example that allows users to personalize their download links according to their own style. pCloud mobile apps for iOS and Android have also been redesigned in order to become even more user-friendly.

pCloud for Family was another launch that was highly anticipated by pCloud users - a simple plan, which lets up to 5 users share storage and Premium features against a discounted one-time payment. The company hasn't forgotten about its business users too and is planning on developing its functionalities further in order to help small and medium business owners to integrate its product even better for a more efficient workflow and team collaboration.

About pCloud

pCloud is one of the most advanced and easy-to-use cloud storage on the market. With pCloud's unique client-side encryption functionality users' files are safely hidden from any unauthorized access. Along with its smart file security measurements, the company has also pioneered the industry with its Lifetime plan, which is an innovative price model that gives users the opportunity to get a lifelong account with just one payment.

Media Contact:

Andrey Yanakov

Marketing Director

andrey@pcloud.com

+41 43 508 59 48

SOURCE pCloud AG