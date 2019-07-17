Secure Crypto-Mining Smartphone - Finnovant's Phēnix X1 -Launches via Indiegogo to Raise $2.3 Million to Bring the Mobile Phone to the U.S. Market by the Holiday Shopping Season

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Our world is changing fast with constant technology advances. Today, smartphones serve as our wallets, photo albums, and communication hub with family, friends and business colleagues. Finnovant's new Phēnix X1 smartphone prototype featured on the crowdfunding platform is powered by a dedicated, open-source blockchain and secured with Say-Tec biometric identity verification software - taking today's smartphone to the next level in terms of privacy and security.

The Phēnix X1 smartphone is for individuals and businesses venturing into digital currencies, crypto-mining, investing, decentralized applications (D-Apps), smart contracts, and enhanced safe banking and financial money management. To learn more about how to pre-order the Phēnix X1, visit Indiegogo at https://igg.me/at/finnovant.

"At Finnovant, we believe everyone should have secure investing and money management capabilities on their mobile device," said Brian Maw, chief executive officer at Finnovant, a new financial technology venture. "Given feedback from the market and the national security debate unfolding regarding crypto currency, we believe our mobile platform helps solve the security and emerging digital currency issues facing our global society now and into the future."

Discounted Phēnix X1 Pre-Orders

The Phēnix X1 is discounted 15% during the pre-order period for $849.00 and comes with Finnovant's Numi crypto security tokens (250 tokens pre-loaded). Estimated shipping within the United States is December 2019.

The Phēnix X1 is a dual-environment Android OS and OCE blockchain smartphone which can serve as a primary phone or secondary mobile device. In today's mobile-first environment, Finnovant is providing innovative ways of confirming identities (i.e. you are who you say you are), shopping, paying, and investing. Additional benefits of this smartphone:

Thwart Identity Theft and Fraud – Layered security approach including biometrics such as fingerprint and voice identity verification, passcode and phrase requirements that all serve as enhanced barriers to protect private data and information.

– Layered security approach including biometrics such as fingerprint and voice identity verification, passcode and phrase requirements that all serve as enhanced barriers to protect private data and information. Secure Mobile Environment for Valuables – Multiple security measures protect the cold storage wallet. The embedded security chip fully protects private keys, a string of alphanumeric digits that serve as personal key for accessing stored digital currencies, ensuring the smartphone, email, and photos are protected. The smartphone's digital wallet can store many digital currencies, such as Numi (to be launched in late 2019), Bitcoin (BTC) and ERC-20 digital standard currencies.

– Multiple security measures protect the cold storage wallet. The embedded security chip fully protects private keys, a string of alphanumeric digits that serve as personal key for accessing stored digital currencies, ensuring the smartphone, email, and photos are protected. The smartphone's digital wallet can store many digital currencies, such as Numi (to be launched in late 2019), Bitcoin (BTC) and ERC-20 digital standard currencies. Gain Access to the Blockchain Eco-System – Dedicated public and open-source blockchain that enables individuals and businesses to access this immutable and secure environment.

Opportunity to Back the Project

Finnovant's Phēnix X1 smartphone project requires $2,300,000.00 USD for mobile certifications, phone production and to complete testing of the blockchain ecosystem to bring this prototype to market. Campaign supporters may also choose the "Back It" button to make a financial contribution to the project.

About Finnovant

Finnovant was founded in March 2018, originally as LMH Blockchain, with the aim of enabling people to learn, design, and create blockchain solutions that yield meaningful results. Finnovant is focused on the global blockchain revolution and the future of emerging technologies. Its vision is to realize the potential of blockchain in the areas of financial services, supply chain, Internet of Things (IoT), healthcare, and retail while also helping improve the way companies interact with their critical information and their customers. To ensure these technology environments are secure, Finnovant brings biometric authentication solutions to public and private blockchains. Learn more at Finnovant.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts:

