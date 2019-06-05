Secure Data Technologies Announces New Office in Columbia, Missouri to Support Mid-Missouri with Local Resources

ST. LOUIS, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Data Technologies, Inc (Secure Data) announced today the opening of a new office in Columbia, Missouri to better serve the Mid-Missouri region. This new Columbia location is a part of the Company's strategic growth plan, dubbed "BUY LOCAL TECH", to serve each geographic market with a local team of executives, sales professionals, engineers and project managers who live, work and belong to the communities they serve. For Columbia, Missouri, the new office will mean net new jobs for the city.

Secure Data is an infrastructure technology solutions provider that specializes in consulting, professional services and solutions for information technology in the areas of collaboration, data center, networking, security and managed services. They were recently named Cisco's 2018 Partner of Year, for the Central United States.

"We are absolutely thrilled to open our new Columbia office," says Dana Steffey, Secure Data's CEO / Founder. "People want to develop relationships with people who they can sit down with, have a meal and discuss the goings-on in their community. We have been actively working to build our Brand in Mid-Missouri, and every day, we are asked to stake our claim and be present. Well, now we have."

For the last 11 months, Secure Data has focused on developing relationships with local businesses, creating new business partnerships and expanding their customer base in the middle part of the state of Missouri, specifically in the cities of Columbia, Jefferson City and Springfield. This effort has now reached a level of success, where the Company is taking the next step of establishing brick and mortar roots. The new office will be located on West Nifong Boulevard, in the heart of Columbia. Additionally, Secure Data is actively recruiting and hiring technology professionals for this office.

When originally launched in 2017, the BUY LOCAL TECH initiative was a response to the growing trend of consolidations and acquisitions amongst technology solution providers that was diminishing local jobs, community investment, and geographic empathy in the St. Louis market. Today, Secure Data is one of just two of the top solutions providers to boast local ownership. The vast majority of the technology solution providers are owned by super regional resellers or investment funds with no tie to the local economy.

Secure Data Technologies, Inc. is an infrastructure technology company, which provides clients with hardware, software, managed services and professional services in four areas: Collaboration, Data Center, Network and Security. The company has a deep-seated commitment toward long-term partnership, while providing fearless technological stewardship to enable business transformation. Additional information about Secure Data Technologies can be found on their website https://www.securedatatech.com.

Secure Data is a veteran-owned business that has grown from a focused Cisco practice, to an IT solutions provider that today excels in the development, testing, and implementation of innovative technology solutions and technology-based business strategies.

