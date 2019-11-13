Secure Data Technologies Awarded Cisco 2019 Regional Partner of the Year for the Central United States

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Data Technologies, Inc. (Secure Data) announced today that it has been named Cisco's 2019 Regional Partner of the Year for Execution Excellence in the Central United States. This is the second consecutive year that Secure Data has earned a prestigious award from Cisco. In 2018, they were named Cisco's 2018 Partner of the Year for the Central United States. Cisco unveiled the 2019 award winners at Cisco Partner Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada, last week.

The Cisco Regional Partner of the Year for Execution Excellence award recognizes the Cisco Channel Partner who has consistently earned the highest customer satisfaction ratings in the region, and who has demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to Cisco Partnership through the achievement of significant advanced certifications. Secure Data is a Cisco Gold partner and has been awarded Cisco's Advanced Customer Experience certification. Cisco's Central geographic region is comprised of 13 contiguous states which include: North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri.

"We have an undeniable edge," says Dana Steffey, Secure Data's CEO / Founder, "and for the second year in a row, our commitment to execution, exceptional customer relationships and a truly local experience has driven our business to new heights, which has been recognized by Cisco. We truly appreciate our phenomenal Partnership with Cisco and we are honored by this award."

Secure Data Technologies is a Cisco Gold Partner with a consultative, enterprise lifecycle approach to enabling business outcomes through an incredibly deep cadre of engineering talent. Headquartered just outside of St. Louis, Missouri, the company is in the midst of multi-year strategic growth plan to replicate its industry leading "Buy Local" go-to-market strategy in select Mid-West markets. Through Buy Local, Secure Data has focused the entire company on a high-touch, face-to-face, local service model for Account Management, Engineering and Project Management to enable the coveted local experience. This strategic approach has generated a groundswell of new business activity, opened the door to significant new partnerships and is changing the technology services landscape in the markets they serve. Many of the company's competitors have chosen a completely different path, reducing human-to-human interactions and pushing sales and service to virtual interactions (email, text, web).

Services are the ultimate differentiator for Secure Data, as they boast a comprehensive offering of both Professional Services and Managed Services. Organizations of all shapes and sizes are being challenged with the never-ending complexities of technological evolution, a widening void of skilled engineering resources, and an increasingly competitive global business landscape that is demanding a re-imagination of legacy business practices, commonly known as digital transformation.

"Like many things in the IT marketplace, and world in general, human beings make the difference," says Steffey. "It may sound simple but staying focused on mutual success and truly listening to the client is how you build long-term value and relationships."

Cisco Partner Summit awards reflect the top-performing Partners within specific technology markets across the region. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner Organization and regional executives. Cisco Partner Summit is attended by more than 3,200 global attendees from Cisco's eco-system of Partners representing more than 2,100 companies worldwide from more than 80 countries.

Secure Data Technologies, Inc. is an infrastructure technology company, which provides clients with hardware, software, managed services and professional services in four areas: Collaboration, Data Center, Network and Security. The company has a deep-seated commitment toward long-term partnership, while providing fearless technological stewardship to enable business transformation. Additional information about Secure Data Technologies can be found on their website https://www.securedatatech.com

Secure Data is a veteran-owned business that has grown from a focused Cisco practice, to an IT solutions provider that today excels in the development, testing, and implementation of innovative technology solutions and technology-based business strategies.

