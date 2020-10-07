Secure Data Technologies Expanding to Springfield, Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Data Technologies, Inc. (Secure Data) announced today the intent to better serve the Southwest-Missouri/Springfield region with the acquisition of local Springfield, Missouri technologists. The move is a vital part of the Company's strategic growth plan to serve each geographic market with a local team of technology professionals who live, work, and contribute to the communities they serve. For the southwest Missouri region, the addition of Secure Data Technologies will mean net new jobs and revenue for the city.

Secure Data is an IT managed service provider specializing in consulting, professional services, and solutions for information technology in collaboration, data center, networking, security, and Microsoft. They were recently named Cisco's 2019 Partner of Year for the Central United States for the second year in a row.

"We have been working toward expanding our market in Missouri and feel that southwest Missouri is a perfect fit. After opening two new offices in 2019, we are thrilled to announce our geo-expansion on our 12th anniversary. We are welcoming an experienced team who will bring Secure Data's technology expertise to the southwest, Missouri region," says Secure Data's CEO and Founder, Dana Steffey. Paul Scardina, Director of Sales, adds that "the Route 66 corridor is what I would consider a perfect match for Secure Data's culture and, with support from all of our manufacturing partners, we are excited to share our resources and our Midwestern values."

Since 2017, Secure Data has focused on developing relationships with local businesses, creating new business partnerships, and expanding their customer base in the middle and southwest parts of the state, specifically in Columbia, Jefferson City, and Springfield. Additionally, Secure Data is actively recruiting and hiring technology professionals for this region.

The BUY LOCAL TECH initiative is a response to the growing trend of consolidations and acquisitions amongst technology solution providers that were diminishing local jobs, community investment, and geographic empathy in the central region. Today, Secure Data is one of just two top solutions providers to boast local ownership. The vast majority of the region's technology solution providers are owned by super-regional resellers or investment funds with no ties to the local economy.

Secure Data Technologies, Inc. is a managed services company that provides clients with hardware, software, engineering support, and professional services in five areas: collaboration, data center, network, security, and Microsoft cloud services. The company has a deep-seated commitment toward long-term partnerships while providing fearless technological stewardship to enable business transformation.

Secure Data is a veteran-owned business and the fastest-growing managed service provider in the region. Secure Data believes that every customer requires a customized approach to building solutions to their unique challenges. Secure Data's bench of engineers is unmatched in skillset in the region and provides local, experienced engineering talent to better serve our customer base and community. Execution is Everything is not only our tag line it is fundamental to our culture.

