Secure Data Technologies Expands Managed Service Offering

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Data Technologies, Inc. (Secure Data) has expanded our SecureAssist managed services offerings. The organization has partnered with industry leaders in backup, disaster recovery and email security to provide customers with best-of-breed technology along with our legendary engineering support to keep customers' data protected to meet their RPO/RTO requirements.

SecureBackup - Physical/Virtual server backup options ranging from self-service to fully managed, utilizing 3-2-1 best practices to meet any RPO

SecureReplica - Virtual server replication to create low RTOs and get the environment back up and running quickly after disaster strikes

Secure365 - Backup and protect your Microsoft/Office 365 environment with unlimited storage and retention and best in class email/Phishing protection

In today's world, data is one of the most valuable assets many companies have. With these managed services offerings in place, Secure Data is well-positioned to help protect and secure customer's data from ever-evolving cybersecurity threats, giving them peace of mind when disaster strikes!

Since 2008, Secure Data has focused on developing relationships with local businesses, creating new business partnerships, and expanding its customer base across the Midwest. Secure Data is actively recruiting and hiring technology professionals in and around the central United States to support its growing clientele across the globe and provide local technology experts in every region in which they operate, based on their commitment to BUY LOCAL TECH.

The BUY LOCAL TECH initiative is a response to the growing trend of consolidations and acquisitions amongst technology solution providers that diminishes local jobs, community investment, and geographic empathy in the central region. Today, Secure Data is one of just two top solutions providers to boast local ownership in the St. Louis bi-state region. The majority of the region's technology solution providers are owned by super-regional resellers or investment funds with no ties to the local economy.

About

Secure Data Technologies, Inc. is a managed services company that provides clients with hardware, software, engineering support, and professional services in five areas: collaboration, data center, network, security, and Microsoft cloud services. The company has a deep-seated commitment toward long-term partnerships while providing fearless technological stewardship to enable business transformation.

Secure Data is a veteran-owned business and the fastest-growing managed service provider in the region. Secure Data believes that every customer requires a customized approach to building solutions to their unique challenges. Secure Data's bench of engineers is unmatched in skillset in the region and provides local, experienced engineering talent to better serve our customer base and community. Execution is Everything is not only our tag line; it is fundamental to our culture.

Contact

Carrie Grimsley

Marketing Coordinator

618.726.4000

[email protected]

