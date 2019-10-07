Secure, Effective Network Transformation Strategies the Focus of ISG Networks and Security Summit

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior business executives will gain insights on how modern networks can support digital transformation and deliver world-class security when they gather in Boston later this month for the ISG Networks and Security Summit hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The two-day event at the Revere Hotel Boston Common October 28–29 will give enterprise leaders the opportunity to explore how software-defined networking, 5G and other emerging technologies can create networks "that serve as both an accelerator for digital transformation and a secure platform for increasingly data-filled, application-rich mobile environments," said Dieter Thompson, partner and president, ISG Global Network Services, who is chairing the first-time event.

"Enterprise networks are the critical foundation for enabling business; without a secure and effective network transformation strategy, a company and its digital transformation cannot succeed," said Thompson. "What's more, transforming a network can result in cost savings of as much as 35 percent through current pricing rationalization and technology transformation."

On day one, John Iannarelli, retired FBI special agent, and a former member of the Cyber Division executive staff at FBI headquarters, will deliver the industry spotlight presentation, "Cybersecurity - What the FBI Knows That You Don't, But Should." Iannarelli will use examples of actual FBI cases not otherwise shared with the public to explain the most common ways individuals and businesses are vulnerable to cyber-attacks, and how to take precautions against – or recover from – an attack.

Other speakers include Shane McNamara, executive vice president, Avant Communications; Bryan R. Martin, chairman of the board and chief technology officer, 8X8; Kevin Powers, founding director of the MS in Cybersecurity Policy and Governance Program at Boston College, and Chris Smith, vice president, Global Security Services for CenturyLink. Powers and Smith will participate in the panel discussion, "Strategies for Modernizing Your Network," on how to overcome hurdles such as poor system integration, legacy infrastructure and outdated IT skill sets.

Doug Saylors, director, ISG, will deliver expert insights on "Resolving the Concerns of the CSO," examining what coverage is needed to address security as enterprise networks and infrastructure incorporate virtual technology and expand into the cloud and the Internet of Things. Saylors also will moderate the panel discussion, "Managing & Removing Network Vulnerability," with Nnake Nweke, chief risk officer of the U.S. Agency for Global Media; Ron Hayman, chief cloud officer, Avant Communications; Pratik Desai, AVP of IT Security Operations, Apple Bank, and Kasim Esmail, vice president of architecture for Flexential Professional Services.

Dee Anthony, director, ISG Digital Strategy and Solutions, will present "Is Your Network Architecture in Sync With Your Cloud Strategy?" and moderate the panel discussion, "Private vs. Public Cloud Connectivity - Impacts through Business Process Needs," on the parameters to consider for extending private versus public networks and connecting to service providers.

The event also features an ISG Startup Challenge, where tech startup entrepreneurs will pitch their innovative business solutions and technologies to a panel of judges. Entrepreneurs from Connected2Fiber and Hacware are among the contestants at the ISG Networks and Security Summit. The winner will be chosen through a live audience poll.

The ISG Networks and Security Summit is sponsored by 8x8, CenturyLink, Flexential, NICE inContact and NTT. The media partner is CIO Review. For more information, visit the event website.

