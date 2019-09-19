Secure Engagement Technology Provider Acquires Leading IPTV & Interactive Hotel TV Solutions Company

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniguest, a global cybersecurity technology specialist with a customer-centric approach in providing fully managed engagement technology solutions, announces the acquisition of UK-based Tripleplay, a market leader in the development of digital signage, IPTV, and video streaming solutions.

The Tripleplay acquisition complements the June 2018 addition of ONELAN, creating a global leader for IPTV, digital signage, and room booking solutions. Prior to the acquisition, Uniguest operated more than 35,000 secure kiosks and over 100,000 digital signs in more than 100 countries.

Tripleplay's award-winning IPTV solution further advances ONELAN's digital signage solution set to deliver live TV and video. With more than 5,000 worldwide server deployments and a global network of over 100 integration partners, Tripleplay significantly grows the customer base while expanding the Uniguest footprint across the globe into stadiums and arenas as well as banking and finance.

"With the successful acquisition and integration of the ONELAN business into our portfolio in 2018, we reviewed a number of providers who could offer complementary solutions which aligned with our core strategy to deliver digital engagement to the industries we operate in," Uniguest CEO Jeff Hiscox said. "Tripleplay was by far the best solution in the market and fit this profile perfectly; we're delighted to bring them under the Uniguest umbrella. By pairing Tripleplay with ONELAN, we are creating a powerhouse for the AV industry and are excited to start this journey. We believe this is a great outcome for our clients and employees and are very excited about our future together."

Steve Rickless, Tripleplay CEO, will oversee the combined Tripleplay and ONELAN organizations with support from the Tripleplay and ONELAN executive teams. Both companies will continue to operate from their respective offices with their current team members. The ability to leverage one another's technical skills, research, and product sets will not only accelerate company growth but will benefit clients and partners as well.

"This acquisition is a game changer for Tripleplay and will bring significant advantages to our valued customers and partners," Rickless said. "Our market-leading solutions combined with the ONELAN product set will be one of the most powerful combinations available in today's market, and the partnership will allow us to deliver innovation and enhanced service. Backed by the strength of Uniguest, our ability to deliver our aggressive strategic vision for our business is enhanced, benefiting our customers around the world."

About Uniguest:

Uniguest is a global leader in providing highly secure, fully managed engagement technology solutions to the hospitality, senior living, specialty retail, education, and corporate sectors. The Uniguest central content manager provides the horizontal platform to enable the vertical components required in its core markets. Uniguest is highly focused on creating deep client relationships as evidenced by its most recent NPS score of 77. Uniguest provides turnkey technology solutions that include hardware and software solution packages, system implementation, and 24/7/365 multi-lingual support. www.uniguest.com

About Tripleplay

Tripleplay is a market leader in the development and delivery of IPTV, digital signage, and video streaming solutions. With over 5,000 server deployments worldwide and a global network of over 100 integration partners, Tripleplay is a genuine global business.

Tripleplay has vast experience in the sports and arena industry, banking and finance, hospitality and accommodation, as well as clients in several other industries. Its solutions include a full digital signage CMS, IPTV headend, mobile and desktop streaming and VOD apps, and an interactive portal solution for accommodation TV delivery.

Tripleplay is headquartered in the UK, with regional headquarters in Florida, Spain, Singapore, and the UAE with teams across the globe in strategic locations. www.tripleplay.tv

SOURCE Uniguest

