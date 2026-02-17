Secure Engineering Partner for Enterprise SaaS: Tech Foundry Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Examination

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Foundry, a specialized custom software development firm, today announced the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC®) 2 Type 2 audit. This milestone formally documents the company's commitment to enterprise-grade security, providing a verified foundation for its high-touch, boutique-level service.

The SOC 2 Type 2 audit is a rigorous evaluation of internal controls over an extended period. This certification validates that Tech Foundry meets the highest industry standards for security.

Tech Foundry Logo Tech Foundry: Forging Quality Software & Architecture that Scales. SOC 2®️ Security Compliant

"Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is an exciting milestone for us," said Founder Elizabeth Kukla. "It formally documents what our clients have always known: that we pair the rigorous security and compliance practices required by enterprise organizations with the high-touch agility, expert precision, and focus of a dedicated, boutique development partner."

Unlocking Growth for Enterprise SaaS: Solving Complex Integration and Implementation Challenges

With this certification, Tech Foundry is expanding its capacity to support SaaS and Enterprise companies facing intricate technical hurdles. The firm is positioning itself as a strategic partner to help organizations tackle critical integration needs, Forward-Deployed Engineering to speed growth & onboarding, and bespoke customizations that internal teams may not have the bandwidth to prioritize.

Tech Foundry's unique value proposition includes:

Enterprise-Ready Rigor: Streamlined vendor risk assessments for faster onboarding.

Streamlined vendor risk assessments for faster onboarding. Boutique Attention: Direct access to senior system architects and personalized project management.

Direct access to senior system architects and personalized project management. Complex Problem Solving: Specialized expertise in intricate integrations, custom software builds, and User Experience (UX) design.

Supporting the Technical Ecosystem

As Tech Foundry enters this new phase of growth, it remains dedicated to its existing client base while inviting new partners to leverage its newly audited security infrastructure. Whether a scaling SaaS startup, or an established business or enterprise, Tech Foundry provides the technical rigor of a large firm with the dedicated focus of a specialized partner.

Ready to secure your software roadmap?

Tech Foundry is currently accepting inquiries for new projects and long-term development partnerships. For more information or to discuss your next project, please email us or visit our website.

About Tech Foundry

Tech Foundry is a boutique software development firm specializing in complex integrations, User Experience (UX) design, and custom software design & build. By combining compliance-minded security standards with technical rigor and personalized service, Tech Foundry helps companies solve their most complex technical challenges.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Kukla

5047173122

[email protected]

SOURCE Tech Foundry, LLC