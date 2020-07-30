Secure Exchange Solutions Achieves DirectTrust™ HISP, CA, and RA Reaccreditation

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Exchange Solutions (SES), a leading provider of cloud-based clinical data exchange and AI-powered technologies, today announced it achieved full accreditation through the DirectTrust™ Accreditation Program for Health Information Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), and Registration Authorities (RAs). This is the third reaccreditation of the SES clinical data exchange platform since 2014. DirectTrust is a non-profit healthcare industry alliance created to support secure, identity-verified electronic exchanges of protected health information (PHI) between provider organizations, and between providers and patients, for the purpose of improved coordination of care.

The SES HISP, CA, and RA services software were audited against a series of technical, physical, and operational criteria and found to be fully in compliance with the Direct Standard™ and the requirements of the DirectTrust Security and Trust framework. Reaccreditation affirms the SES commitment to achieving the highest standard in secure clinical data exchange.

"DirectTrust HISP, CA, and RA accreditation certifies that an organization has established and upheld a superior level of trust for its stakeholders, which is a significant distinction. Kudos to Secure Exchange Solutions commitment to maintaining the highest standards in privacy, security and confidentiality," said DirectTrust President and CEO Scott Stuewe.

SES excellence in health data processing and transactions based on demonstrated compliance with established industry standards, HIPAA regulations, and the Direct Standard™ was the basis for the DirectTrust reaccreditation. SES HISP, CA, and RA services software were evaluated in the areas of privacy, security and confidentiality; technical performance; business practices and organizational resources as they relate to the DirectTrust network. Successful completion of the DirectTrust Accreditation Program demonstrates SES adherence to strict standards and participation in the comprehensive, objective evaluation of its business.

"The DirectTrust reaccreditation is significant, given our continued efforts to raise the bar in this critical area of healthcare," said Dan Kazzaz, CEO, Secure Exchange Solutions. "This assures our customers and technology partners that we are delivering under the highest industry standards for integrity, security, and privacy to protect sensitive health information."

About DirectTrust's Accreditation Programs

The DirectTrust Accreditation Program recognizes excellence in health data processing and transactions, and ensures compliance with industry-established standards, HIPAA regulations and the Direct Standard™. Launched in March 2010, the Direct Project was created to specify a simple, secure, scalable, standards-based way for participants to send authenticated, encrypted health information directly to known, trusted recipients over the internet. Today DirectTrust is an American National Standards Institute accredited Standards body and the custodian of the Direct Standard™.

About DirectTrust

DirectTrust™ is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance initially created by and for participants in the Direct community, including Health Information Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), Registration Authorities (RAs), healthcare providers, consumers/patients, and Health IT vendors. DirectTrust serves as a forum for governance, trust community, standards organization, and accreditation body for persons and entities engaged in exchange utilizing the Direct Standard™, supported by DirectTrust's robust security and trust framework. The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices needed to maintain security and trust within the Direct Secure Messaging and broader Health IT communities. DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information. To learn more, visit www.directtrust.org.

About Secure Exchange Solutions

Secure Exchange Solutions sets the standard for seamless, scalable, secure connectivity across organizational boundaries. As an industry-leading provider of interoperable, cloud-based clinical data exchange and Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered clinical review technologies, Secure Exchange Solutions protects, streamlines and delivers sensitive and critical health care information while ensuring compliance and improving efficiency and quality. Hospitals, health systems, physicians, health plans and application partners rely on Secure Exchange Solutions for integrated secure communications that expand their reach. For more information, please visit www.secureexsolutions.com

