Secure Exchange Solutions Continues Clinical Data Exchange Growth Nationwide

DirectTrust Network Accreditation critical to continued expansion of clinical exchange network

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Exchange Solutions (SES), a Centauri Health Solutions company, and leading provider of interoperable, cloud-based clinical data exchange and AI powered clinical data review technologies, today announced it achieved full re-accreditation through the DirectTrust™ Accreditation Program for Health Information Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), and Registration Authorities (RAs). DirectTrust accreditation is the gold standard in the industry recognizing organizations who have demonstrated best practices for HIPAA, privacy, and security compliance standards, and validated policy requirements.

As one of the industry's largest health information service providers, SES's clinical exchange platform participants and partners include healthcare providers, health systems, plans and patients. In addition to providing core communication support for patient transitions of care and referrals, the platform also supports innovative care management, health event notifications, and population health use cases that advance healthcare information sharing nationwide to improve patient health and outcomes.

The Direct Standard™ and access to the DirectTrust network is a core component of SES's clinical data exchange platform. Direct Secure Messaging improves interoperability and helps close critical communication gaps between physicians and health care providers who need to receive referrals, transitions of care information, and other health event notifications for patients under their care. SES Directory Services enable access to a nationwide network of participants. Multiple enterprise integration options include web service APIs, XDR, and SMTP to local email client applications. SES Direct Online also provides a web application interface through all standard browsers with access to participants in the DirectTrust network.

"The lifeblood of the DirectTrust network is establishing trust. DirectTrust HISP, CA, and RA accreditation certifies that an organization has established and upheld a superior level of trust for its stakeholders, which is a significant distinction. Congratulations to Secure Exchange Solutions for maintaining the highest standards in privacy, security, and confidentiality," said DirectTrust President and CEO Scott Stuewe.

"SES has been an integral part of the DirectTrust network growth which has reached a reported 3.3 billion transactions in 2022. The DirectTrust accreditation demonstrates to our customers that we are committed to meeting the highest industry standards for integrity, security, and privacy in delivering sensitive health information," said Michele Darnell, President, Secure Exchange Solutions. "Our customers and partners continue to find new ways to leverage Direct Secure Messaging as part of their clinical exchange strategies that help advance interoperability and improve the quality of care."

About DirectTrust's Accreditation Programs

The DirectTrust Accreditation Program recognizes excellence in health data processing and transactions, and ensures compliance with industry-established standards, HIPAA regulations and the Direct Standard™. Launched in March 2010, the Direct Project was created to specify a simple, secure, scalable, standards-based way for participants to send authenticated, encrypted health information directly to known, trusted recipients over the internet. Today DirectTrust is an American National Standards Institute accredited Standards body and the custodian of the Direct Standard™.

About DirectTrust

DirectTrust™ is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance initially created by and for participants in the Direct community, including Health Information Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), Registration Authorities (RAs), healthcare providers, consumers/patients, and Health IT vendors. DirectTrust serves as a forum for governance, trust community, standards organization, and accreditation body for persons and entities engaged in exchange utilizing the Direct Standard™, supported by DirectTrust's robust security and trust framework. The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices needed to maintain security and trust within the Direct Secure Messaging and broader Health IT communities. DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information. To learn more, visit www.directtrust.org.

About Secure Exchange Solutions

Secure Exchange Solutions, a Centauri Health Solutions company, sets the standard for seamless, scalable, secure connectivity across organizational boundaries. As an industry-leading provider of interoperable, cloud-based clinical data exchange and AI/NLP powered clinical data analysis and review technologies, Secure Exchange Solutions protects, streamlines and delivers sensitive and critical health care information while ensuring compliance and improving efficiency and quality. Hospitals, health systems, physicians, health plans and application partners rely on Secure Exchange Solutions for integrated secure communications that expand their reach. For more information, please visit www.secureexsolutions.com.

