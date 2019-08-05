Secure Exchange Solutions Named in Gartner 2019 Research Report, The Current State of Clinical Data Integration Among US Healthcare Payers

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Exchange Solutions (SES) a leading provider of interoperable, cloud-based clinical data exchange and Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered technologies, was referenced by Gartner, the world's leading research and advisory company, as a HIE vendor in its May 2019 report, The Current State of Clinical Data Integration Among U.S. Healthcare Payers.* The report states, "The vendor market supporting clinical data acquisition is rapidly expanding."

According to Gartner, "Although most payers are not yet realizing substantial value or scale from CDI initiatives, they are making incremental progress. Most payers have some form of machine-readable clinical data residing within their IT ecosystems." And, "some payers are deriving machine-readable data from clinical data by applying optical character recognition (OCR) and natural language processing (NLP) to extract details from medical records that providers submit on paper, in PDF form, or via fax."

SES continues its fast-paced innovation to deliver solutions for payers and providers that seamlessly integrate into existing infrastructures and workflows. The SES suite of data exchange tools improve efficiencies, while lowering the risk of transmitting sensitive data. The most recent additions to the SES product suite are its Artificial Intelligence (AI) products, these enable faster and more accurate evaluation of clinical data. The combination of these technologies allow greater collaboration and improved decision-making between disparate parties. This results in reduced healthcare costs and improved outcomes.

"We believe Gartner's reference of SES highlights the success payers are having when using our technology solutions," said Dan Kazzaz, CEO, Secure Exchange Solutions. "Organizations continue to select SES as a trusted partner. We believe we simplify the complexities of clinical data integration so payers can mitigate risk while improving administrative efficiencies."

*Gartner, The Current State of Clinical Data Integration Among U.S. Healthcare Payers, Mandi Bishop, 13 May 2019

About Secure Exchange Solutions

Secure Exchange Solutions sets the standard for seamless, scalable, secure connectivity across organizational boundaries. As an industry-leading provider of interoperable, cloud-based clinical data exchange and Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered clinical review technologies, Secure Exchange Solutions protects, streamlines and delivers sensitive and critical health care information while ensuring compliance and improving efficiency and quality. Hospitals, health systems, physicians, health plans and application partners rely on Secure Exchange Solutions for integrated secure communications that expand their reach. For more information, please visit www.secureexsolutions.com

